34'' UltraWide FHD HDR Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
34"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Display Resolution
UW FHD
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd (Typ.)/200cd (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
32.2" x 19.1" x 8.8"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
32.2" x 14.4" x 2.6"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
37.01" x 19.3" x 9.3"
-
With Stand Weight
13.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
10.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
19.6 llbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
