Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
3-side Virtually Borderless
Image Quality
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR50QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR50QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
