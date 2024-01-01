Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    LCD Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    22

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1680x1050

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    160/160

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut

    0.72

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    22

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • f-Engine

    Yes

  • ez-Zooming

    Yes

  • Photo effect

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Full HD

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black ,Deco silver spray

  • Back Cover Color

    Black

  • Stand Color

    Black

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    519x221x429

  • Set (without Stand)

    519x60x372

  • Box

    582x449x127

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.4kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    4kg

  • Box

    6.5

ACCESSORIES

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexography(Normal)

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes(option)

