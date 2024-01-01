We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Business Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.55 DMD
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
Brightness
2500
-
Contrast Ratio(FIFO)
2200:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
32dB
-
Noise - Economic
29dB
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
90%
-
Color wheel
5 segment(RYGWB)
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Manual 1.15
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
34~260
-
Projection Image - Standard
100@3.86m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)
1.9 ~ 2.2
-
Projection Offset
128
-
Lamp - Type
200
-
Lamp - Life High Brightness
2000 Hrs
-
Lamp - Life Economic
3000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
English /Swedish/Russia/korea/Greek/polish French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/Hungarian Finnish/Czech/Portguses / Chinese Simplified/Traditional Chinese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3; 16:9, Native, letter box
-
Sound
1W Mono Speaker
-
Power Consumption
260 W / Stand-By 5W under
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals
1*RGB in/1*Audio(Mini Jack)/1*S Video 1*Composite/1*Component(Thru RGB) 1*USB(Type B/SVC)
-
Special Features
Digital Keystone Correction Picture Still Quick Power on/off Auto Sleep Brilliant Color™ Expert control Ceiling mountable
-
Accessory
Carry bag Power cord D-sub 15 pin cable Remote Control Owner's manual CD Manual Lens Cap CR2025 3V Battery
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
RGB
up to UXGA(1600x1200, 60Hz)
-
Component Video
1080i / 720p / 576P / 576i / 480p / 480i
-
Composite Video(incl. S-Video)
NTSC/NTSC 4.43, PAL B/G/H/I/M/N 60, SECAM
DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)
-
W x D x H
220x178x71
-
Weight (kg)
1.45
