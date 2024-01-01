Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Portable Business Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Portable Business Projector

DX325B

Portable Business Projector

(0)
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.55 DMD

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • Brightness

    2500

  • Contrast Ratio(FIFO)

    2200:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    32dB

  • Noise - Economic

    29dB

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    90%

  • Color wheel

    5 segment(RYGWB)

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Manual 1.15

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    34~260

  • Projection Image - Standard

    100@3.86m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)

    1.9 ~ 2.2

  • Projection Offset

    128

  • Lamp - Type

    200

  • Lamp - Life High Brightness

    2000 Hrs

  • Lamp - Life Economic

    3000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    English /Swedish/Russia/korea/Greek/polish French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/Hungarian Finnish/Czech/Portguses / Chinese Simplified/Traditional Chinese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3; 16:9, Native, letter box

  • Sound

    1W Mono Speaker

  • Power Consumption

    260 W / Stand-By 5W under

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

  • INPUT/OUTPUT Terminals

    1*RGB in/1*Audio(Mini Jack)/1*S Video 1*Composite/1*Component(Thru RGB) 1*USB(Type B/SVC)

  • Special Features

    Digital Keystone Correction Picture Still Quick Power on/off Auto Sleep Brilliant Color™ Expert control Ceiling mountable

  • Accessory

    Carry bag Power cord D-sub 15 pin cable Remote Control Owner's manual CD Manual Lens Cap CR2025 3V Battery

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • RGB

    up to UXGA(1600x1200, 60Hz)

  • Component Video

    1080i / 720p / 576P / 576i / 480p / 480i

  • Composite Video(incl. S-Video)

    NTSC/NTSC 4.43, PAL B/G/H/I/M/N 60, SECAM

DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)

  • W x D x H

    220x178x71

  • Weight (kg)

    1.45

