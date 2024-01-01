We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MINI BEAM PG60G
All Spec
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Battery
Detachable Cradle Type
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo, Office File Viewer)
1 (Type A)
-
Weight
Set 670g Battery Cradle 420g
-
Brightness (ANSI)
500
-
HDMI
1 (MHL)
-
RGB LED
Yes
-
Lamp life
30,000 Hrs
-
Wireless Mirroring (WiDi, WFD)
WiDi, Wireless Display
-
Dimension
60(W) x 125 (D) x 125 (H) mm
-
Speaker
3W mono / 2Ch Dolby Digital
-
Design
Portable (Handy) IDEA, Red Dot Award-Winner
-
Resolution
WXGA (1280x800)
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000 : 1
