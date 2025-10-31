11.11 Sale - TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. This “11.11 Sale” is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein.

2. Promotion Period :

“11.11 Sale” (“Promotion”) starts from 1 November 2025 - 13 November 2025

3. Eligible Participants and Eligible product:

This promotion is open to customers who purchase eligible LG XBOOM products from LG Online Brand Store at ;www.lg.com/my or LG Official Store Lazada/Shopee during Promotion Period. Customer will be entitled to receive the Eligible gift as shown below, subject to availability.

Eligible Product Model Eligible Gift(s) LG xboom speakers LG xboom Grab 3 months Spotify Premium subscription (limited to first 20 units only) *Availability is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last.

4. LGE reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time without prior notice. Any changes will be communicated through official LG channels.

5. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

6. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

7. LGE reserves the right to reject any Participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Product is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

8. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift is offered solely by the merchant on an “AS IS” basis under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

9. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

10. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

11. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

12. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.