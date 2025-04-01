STAND A CHANCE TO WIN A 24K GOLD BAR TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This “Stand A Chance to Win A 24K Gold Bar Promotion” is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein

1. Promotion Period: “The Stand A Chance to Win Gold Bar Promotion” (“Promotion”) is valid from 1 April 2025 until 30 April 2025 (“Purchase Period”) only.

2. Eligibility

a) This Campaign is open to individuals aged eighteen (18) years and above who are legal residents of Malaysia.

b) Employees of LGE, its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, authorizes distributors, agents (including the advertising, public relations, marketing and interactive agencies used by LGE or its affiliates) and their immediate families are not eligible to enter this Campaign. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, child, parent, grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate.

c) LGE reserves the right to verify the eligibility of each participant and to disqualify any ineligible person from (i) his/her participation in this Campaign; and (ii) receipt of any eligible gift. In such an event, LGE reserves the right to select a new winner for the Eligible Gift in any manner it deems fit, at its sole discretion.

3. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

4. Personal Data Policy

LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Eligible Gift, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy.

5. Participating criteria’s

a) Customers who had purchased Eligible Products (as defined herein) during the Purchase Period (1 April 2025 until 30 April 2025) from LG Online Brand Store at www.lg.com/my.

b) Post a review on our Eligible Products to share your experience in using LG Products before 30 April 2025. There is no word limit on the review criteria.

6. Eligible Gift :

One (1) unit of 1g 999.9 Gold Bar (limited to 15 units ONLY)

7. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

8. Delivery of the Eligible Gift will be made available 2 June 2025 onwards.

9. Eligible entries: Customer must ensure that the details provided are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt or invoice only.

10. LGE reserves the right to reject any Customer if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Product and/or participants is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise

11. Eligible Products

All LG products purchased from LG Online Brand Store are eligible EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:

a) Accessories and any LG Subscription/Careship products

b) Items purchased via LG Online Brand Store and/or obtained as free gifts are excluded from the eligible product list

12. Submitted Content

All content submitted by any participant (other than participant’s personal information) and all copyright and other rights in such content and/or other materials shall vest in and become the property of LGE and will not be returned. LGE reserves the right to use, modify, adapt, reproduce and/or create derivative works of all content of any participants in this Campaign for any purpose LGE deems fit to the extent permitted by law, including without limitation for publicity purposes, and to the extent LGE does not own such content pursuant to these Terms, each participant hereby grants to LGE (and its affiliates) a royalty-free and non-exclusive license to use the copyright and all other intellectual property rights of whatever nature in such content for such purposes. The participant also agrees in so far as it is permitted by law to waive all moral rights in the content submitted, including the right of attribution of authorship. Each participant hereby represents and warrants that all elements contained in the content submitted for this Campaigns:

a) Is original to the participant and fully cleared for use as contemplated in these Terms;

b) Does and will not, in any way, violate or breach any of the terms of any other agreement the participant may be a party to;

c) Is not unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, invasive of another’s privacy, harassing, defamatory, slanderous, tortious, vulgar, obscene, hateful, racist or otherwise offensive or objectionable to any other person or entity;

d) Does not infringe or violate any intellectual property rights, or contain any matter the publication or sale of which will violate any law, including federal or state statute or regulation;

e) Does not contain any unsanctioned advertising, pyramid-scheme, promotional materials, or any other forms of unsanctioned solicitation, including without limitation junk mail, spam, chain letters, or any unsolicited mass distribution by e-mail;

f) Shall not require LGE to pay or incur any sums to any person or entity as a result of LGE’s use of the participants review

Each participant shall indemnify LGE (and its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates) from and against all claims, losses, costs, damage, liability and expenses resulting from breach of the above representations and warranties in relation to such participant’s submitted content. LGE reserved the right to disqualify any participants who submits any content in breach of the above representations and warranties.

13. Winners and Judging Criteria

a) Participants who have made a purchase in accordance with these Terms, and posted a review shall stand a chance to be eligible.

b) Only orders with successful transaction and status indicating ‘Delivered’ or ‘Completed’ shall be eligible.

c) Winner will receive notification via phone number or email address provided in order detail.

d) Results announced by LGE shall be final. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision.

e) All reviews submitted shall be evaluated based on the point of time data is extracted. Any revision or changes of submitted content will not be entertain once processed.

f) LG product reviews that are the most genuine and creative will have a chance to be evaluated.

g) No replacement shall be given in the event that the Eligible Participants failed to redeem the Eligible Gift within stipulated time.

h) LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

14. Disclaimers

a) LGE accepts no responsibility for any late submission. Further, to the extent permitted by law, LGE is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, technical problem or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including (but not limited to) any injury or damage to participants or any other person’s computer, related to or resulting from participation of this Campaign.

b) LGE shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), or for personal injury suffered or sustained, as a result of participation in this Campaign.

c) Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

i) In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;

ii) For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;

In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other related platform; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

15. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

16. Participants are advised not to change the information such as contact number and email address filled in the billing information before the Eligible Gift(s) is redeemed. If participant change the contact number and/or email address given in the billing information which result the Eligible Gift(s) redeemed by other individual, LGE reserves the right to reject the appeal and to reimburse the Eligible Gift(s) to the said participant.

17. Eligible participants are required to present NRIC to redeem Gold Bar. Name input in the billing information must be as per the NRIC to be eligible. Collection of Gold Bar must be made by 30th June 2025. Collection of the Gold Bar shall be made from the appointed Wah Chan Store. Eligible Winners are bound to acknowledge on the Acknowledgement Receipt Letter at the Wah Chan Store. Failing to comply, winner will be forfeited.

18. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

19. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

20. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

21. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.