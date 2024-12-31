TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This “Spring Clean & Celebrate: Free Gift Awaits! Promotion” is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein

1. Promotion Period: “Spring Clean & Celebrate: Free Gift Awaits! Promotion” (“Promotion”) is valid from 31 December 2024 until 31 Jan 2025 only.

2. This Promotion is open to legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years old. Employees of LGE, its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, authorizes distributors, agents (including the advertising, public relations, marketing and interactive agencies used by LGE or its affiliates) and their immediate families are not eligible to enter this Campaign. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, child, parent, grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants.

3. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

4. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy.

5. Participating criteria’s:

Customers who purchased LG CordZero A9Komp with All-in-One Tower (Calming Green / Calming Beige) vacuum cleaner during Promotion Period from LG Official Website https://www.lg.com/my (“Participating Online Store”)

6. Eligible Gift : One (1) packet of LG All-in-One Tower Dust Bag (limited to 10 units only)

7. Eligible Gift(s) is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the Eligible Gift will be made available February 2024 onwards.

8. Eligible entries: Customer must ensure that the details provided are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt or invoice only.

9. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

10. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants without notice.

11. LGE reserves the right to reject any Customer if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Product and/or participants is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise

12. LGE shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), or for personal inquiry suffered or sustained, as a result of participation to this Campaign.

13. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

14. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

15. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

16. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

17. LGE reserved the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

18. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

19. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

20. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

21. The laws of Malaysia shall govern these Terms and participants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of Malaysia for all matters arising from or in relation to this Campaign.