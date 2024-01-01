Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
F.A.Q

Q.

I have not received my rewards yet.

A.

The distribution period for the rewards is based on the campaign's Terms & Conditions. Please check the Terms & Conditions of your participating campaign. Rewards are also on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Q.

I am missing rewards/short of credit rewards.

A.

Multiple transactions will be made if you have purchased multiple items. Should there be missing rewards, please contact our support email at support@lgecrm.com.my

Q.

I want to exchange my rewards for other gift types - vouchers, etc.

A.

The exchange of gift rewards is not allowed.

Q.

I do not have an invoice document.

A.

Invoice documents are required for us to process the redemption. If you did not receive an invoice, please request one from the shop you have purchased from. The only exception to invoices is purchased from AEON and Courts.

Q.

I cannot provide my product label due to house renovations.

A.

Unfortunately, we require the product label to process your redemption. You may submit it on the last day of the campaign. However, we will not accept any late submissions.

Q.

How long does it take for my entry to be approved?

A.

The verification process may take up to 60 days from your initial submission. Any errors made will be contacted by our redemption team.

Q.

I can't submit the redemption form.

A.

Please ensure all fields are filled and you have accepted the campaign's Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy during submission. If you have received a tracking code and acknowledgement email, you have successfully submitted it.

Q.

I lost my tracking code; how do I retrieve it?

A.

You may find your entry's tracking code using the acknowledgement email given to you when you submitted it.

Q.

My tracking code is invalid when inputting in the tracker.

A.

Please ensure your code is the exact code, as it is case-sensitive. We recommend using the copy & paste function.