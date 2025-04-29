OBS: Upgrade & Save Terms and Conditions

1. Eligible Participants : Limited to registered users of LG Online Brand Store (LG OBS) Customers only; who are Legal resident of Malaysia above the age of 18 years old. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

2. Promotion Period: 00:00 GMT 29/04/2025 and shall expire on 23:59 GMT 31/05/2025.

3. Conditions to Upgrade & Save (Trade-In):

a) During Promotion Period, Participants can Trade-In any product from any brand limited to the following categories:

Product Categories for Trade-In · Refrigerator · Television · Residential Air-Con · Washing Machine · Dryer

b) LGE will accept Trade-In Products of any brand in and any condition, as long as per the above product categories.

c) When the new product is delivered, the Trade-In product will be collected by LGE’s appointed third party courier service provider to be recycled, for free or for CSR purpose to donate to the needed one, depending on the Trade-In product’s condition after inspection.

d) Only One (1) product for Trade-In for each LG product purchased from LG Online Brand Store (LG OBS).

e) Customers MUST purchase product from LG OBS in order to Trade-In their product and enjoy the promotion. NO product Trade-In is entertained if customers did not purchase any product from LG OBS.

f) Customer are strictly limited to trade in similar product category purchased as per stated in clause 3a). Eg: customer purchase Television and Trade-In Television.

Eg. Customer Trade in Dryer and/or washing machine to purchase Washtower

g) Customer MUST select Upgrade and Save before adding to basket and answer the questionnaire about the old product to be “Trade-In”.

h) LGE reserves the right to reject any “Trade-In” product which does not match with the ”Trade-In” product filled in the questionnaire.

i) The Trade-In product can be from any brand.

j) Excluding any product that are under rental scheme which rental period is yet to expire.

4. Eligible Gift :

One (1) LG OBS coupon worth RM350 applicable for 1 trade-in appliance; subject to purchase of any LG Products via LG OBS. LG OBS Coupon will only be generated when customer check out their cart item.

5. How to claim Eligible Gift:

a) Only redeemable online via www.lg.com/my.

b) Eligible Participant to purchase any Product bearing LG Brand on LG OBS. The product purchased must be in same category as per the Trade-In product. Eg: customer purchase Television and Trade-In Television.

c) Trade-In product pick up location has to be same as the new product purchased delivered

d) LG OBS Coupon will only be generated when customer “check out” their cart item.

d) Once purchased, Participants must ensure that the Trade-In product has been uninstalled and ready to be collected at the same time the Purchased product is delivered.

i. Including disconnecting, draining of water, account sign-outs, data wiping and any other relevant actions.

ii. Trade-In products cannot be returned once removed and have zero value.

iii. If the product to be Trade-In is not ready within 15 minutes of the designated courier’s arrival, the LGE reserves the right to refuse delivery of the Purchased product.

iv. Cables and remote controls are not essential but these can be removed for Trade-In upon request.

6. Trade-in products that are in good working condition will be donated to underprivileged households as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Conversely, products deemed faulty and/or damaged will be transferred to a certified e-waste recycling organization in support of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments.

7. This Promotion is subject to stock availability.

8. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the questionnaire submitted to us. LGE will not be held liable for the non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.

9. In the event of a return of Purchased Product subject to further conditions provided under LG OBS, the Participant will only receive a refund for the amount paid. The Trade-In product will not be returned nor will the Participant receive any amount equivalent to the Trade-In product.

10. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for any other form of compensation. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

11. LGE reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

12. LGE will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of LGE which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

13. LGE will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. LGE does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

14. LGE will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of LGE.

15. LGE and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude LGE’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

16. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

17. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

18. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

19. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

20. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

21. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

22. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Trade Up-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

23. Participants have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

24. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.