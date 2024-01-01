431L French Door Fridge with InstaView and 12kg Front Load AIDD Washer Essential Package

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fresh design, fresh innovation
Redefined contemporary elegance for your kitchen
Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.
*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Knock twice, see inside
*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Preserves the freshness of nature
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days**
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃***.
There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.
Delivers freshness evenly & faster
DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
Odor-free, natural freshness
Hygiene Fresh+ uses a carbon filtration system to keep the inside of your fridge odor-free, clean, and fresh.
Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ and a gray arrow, which means stench, is sucked into Hygiene Fresh+, and clean cold air spreads out.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
***Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Experience a smart life: Stay connected with LG ThinQ™
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Link your fridge & smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Control your fridge with ease from anywhere
The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.
Your fridge just got smarter
The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.
*ThinQ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
Functional design with a premium touch
FAQ
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
What is LG DoorCooling+™?
DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
All Spec
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835 x 1787 x 730
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Multi Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
119
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
109
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835 x 1787 x 730
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
-
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
-
Essence Matte Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Handle Type
-
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
No
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
6 / 2 Piece(Clear)
