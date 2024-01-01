We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 725L Black Glass Multi-Door Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor & Door in Door™
All Spec
DIMENSION
-
Width - Products
912mm
-
Height - Products
1,797mm
-
Depth - Products
758mm
-
Weight - Net
146.0Kg
-
Weight - Packing
158.0Kg
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
912 X 1,797 X 758
CAPACITY
-
Total
725 ℓ
GENERAL
-
Cooling System - Cooling
No Frost
-
Sound Power
38.0 dB
-
Cycle(Type)
1Comp 1Eva
-
Cycle(Type) - Refrigerant
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
FLD165NAMA
-
Door type - RL
Basic
-
Door type - RR
1DID
EXTERIOR
-
Casefoam - Material
Embo-PCM
-
Casefoam - Color
Black
-
Doorfoam - Finishing
Louminous Black
-
Doorfoam - Door Shape
Curved Glass
-
Doorfoam - Handle
-
Display(Type) - RL
LED Touch
-
Display (Control) - R/F Temp
Yes
-
Display (Control) - Express Freezing
Yes
-
Display (Control) - Child Lock
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp(Location) - Top
1 EA
-
Lamp(Location) - Side
2 EA
-
Multi-Duct(type) - Color
White
-
Multi-Duct - Hygiene Fresh +
Yes
-
Shelf(Type) - Tempered glass
4EA
-
Shelf(Function) - Fixed
3EA
-
Shelf(Function) - Folding Shelf
1EA
-
Cover T/V(Type) - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box(Type) - Box
2EA
-
Utility Corner(Body) - Type
2EA
-
Door Basket(Right) - Door type
1DID
-
Door Basket(Right) - Case H/Bar Basket
1EA
-
Door Basket(Right) - H/Bar Door Basket
3EA
-
Door Basket(Right) - Moving Basket
1EA
-
Door Basket(Left) - (Door type)
Basci
-
Door Basket(Left) - Vegetable Box
1EA
-
Door Basket(Left) - Source Box
1EA
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp(Side) - LED
2
-
Tray, Drawer(Type) - Box
6
-
Door Basket(Basket) - Basket (Normal)
6EA
FEATURE
-
Exterior - Color/Finishing
Luminous Black
-
Exterior - Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Exterior - LED Display
Yes
-
Exterior - Type
4Door Bottom Freezer
-
Interior - Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Interior - Sliding Shelf
No
-
Interior - Folding Shelf
Yes
-
Interior - Door In Door
Yes
-
Interior - LED Lighting
Yes
-
Interior - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Interior - Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Interior - Smart Storage System
Yes
-
Interior - Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Interior - Ice Maker
Yes
-
Capacity (Gross) - Gross Capocity
720
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.