IEC Gross 725L Black Glass Multi-Door Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor & Door in Door™

GR-M24FBGHL

All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Width - Products

    912mm

  • Height - Products

    1,797mm

  • Depth - Products

    758mm

  • Weight - Net

    146.0Kg

  • Weight - Packing

    158.0Kg

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    912 X 1,797 X 758

CAPACITY

  • Total

    725 ℓ

GENERAL

  • Cooling System - Cooling

    No Frost

  • Sound Power

    38.0 dB

  • Cycle(Type)

    1Comp 1Eva

  • Cycle(Type) - Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Linear Compressor

    FLD165NAMA

  • Door type - RL

    Basic

  • Door type - RR

    1DID

EXTERIOR

  • Casefoam - Material

    Embo-PCM

  • Casefoam - Color

    Black

  • Doorfoam - Finishing

    Louminous Black

  • Doorfoam - Door Shape

    Curved Glass

  • Doorfoam - Handle

    Pocket

  • Display(Type) - RL

    LED Touch

  • Display (Control) - R/F Temp

    Yes

  • Display (Control) - Express Freezing

    Yes

  • Display (Control) - Child Lock

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp(Location) - Top

    1 EA

  • Lamp(Location) - Side

    2 EA

  • Multi-Duct(type) - Color

    White

  • Multi-Duct - Hygiene Fresh +

    Yes

  • Shelf(Type) - Tempered glass

    4EA

  • Shelf(Function) - Fixed

    3EA

  • Shelf(Function) - Folding Shelf

    1EA

  • Cover T/V(Type) - Tempered glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box(Type) - Box

    2EA

  • Utility Corner(Body) - Type

    2EA

  • Door Basket(Right) - Door type

    1DID

  • Door Basket(Right) - Case H/Bar Basket

    1EA

  • Door Basket(Right) - H/Bar Door Basket

    3EA

  • Door Basket(Right) - Moving Basket

    1EA

  • Door Basket(Left) - (Door type)

    Basci

  • Door Basket(Left) - Vegetable Box

    1EA

  • Door Basket(Left) - Source Box

    1EA

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp(Side) - LED

    2

  • Tray, Drawer(Type) - Box

    6

  • Door Basket(Basket) - Basket (Normal)

    6EA

FEATURE

  • Exterior - Color/Finishing

    Luminous Black

  • Exterior - Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Exterior - LED Display

    Yes

  • Exterior - Type

    4Door Bottom Freezer

  • Interior - Dairy Corner

    Yes

  • Interior - Sliding Shelf

    No

  • Interior - Folding Shelf

    Yes

  • Interior - Door In Door

    Yes

  • Interior - LED Lighting

    Yes

  • Interior - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Interior - Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Interior - Smart Storage System

    Yes

  • Interior - Fast Freezing

    Yes

  • Interior - Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Capacity (Gross) - Gross Capocity

    720

