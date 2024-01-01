We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 1001L Luminous Black 4 DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH DOOR-IN-DOOR™ AND 950 NET LITERS OF CAPACITY
All Spec
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Luminous Black
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Type
4 Door Bottom Freezer
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Dairy Corner
Yes
-
Sliding Shelf
Yes
-
Folding Shelf
Yes
-
Door In Door
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Smart Storage System
Yes
-
Fast Freezing
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
1001
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
950
-
IEC Gross Capacity
1001
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
912 X 1859 X 923
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
945 X 1922 X 982
