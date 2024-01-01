We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
581L Stainless Steel Basic Side By Side
All Spec
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
581
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Stainless Steel
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
Inner
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
No
-
Internal Filteration
No
-
Soft Touch Ice Bar
No
-
Linear Compressor
No
-
Door in Door
Nil
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Ice Beam Door Cooling
No
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Auto Ice Maker
No
-
Air Tight Compartment
No
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
537
-
Refrigerator
349
-
Freezer
188
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1753
-
Depth - including door & handle
725
-
Width
894
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
894 x 1753 x 725
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959 x 1892 x 776
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
110
-
Packing
122
