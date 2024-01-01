We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
581L Art Flower Side By Side
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
-
Detail refrigeator type
SIDE BY SIDE
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Art White
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Soft Touch Minibar
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Ice Beam Door Cooling
Yes
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
581
-
Refrigerator
353
-
Freezer
228
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
511
-
Refrigerator
348
-
Freezer
163
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1757
-
Depth - including door & handle
728
-
Width
895
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
895x1757x728
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1892x776
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
128
-
Packing
139
