LG 910L Glass Finishing, Door in Door Side by Side
All Spec
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
910
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Digital Display (LED/LCD)
External Touch LED
-
Controller Type
Touch
-
Color (LED/LCD)
White LED
-
Refreshment Corner minibar (H/Bar)
Magic Crisper
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Digital Sensors
Yes (5)
-
Express Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1785
-
Depth - including door & handle
908
-
Width
912
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
912 x 1797 x 913
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
968 x 1870 x 994
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
167
-
Packing
182
