410L Top Freezer Fridge and 12kg Front Load AIDD Washer Essential Package

GN-B372PQBK.FV1412S
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Hygiene Fresh
  • Fresh 0 Zone
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

FV1412S3B

12kg Front Load Washer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™360˚
Front view

GN-B372PQBK

410L Top Freezer Fridge in Essence Matt Black

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness
Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Hygiene Fresh can deodorize and remove bacteria.
Hygiene Fresh

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fishwithout frosting & defrosting.

meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
Smart Alert

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Monitoring

&quot;This image is a combination of images describing three different functions. It combines images of remote control through WiFi-enabled devices, smart alerts through the smartphone app when the refrigerator door is opened, and images of refrigerator status being monitored through the smartphone app.&quot;

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Smart Fresh Air

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Fresh Air Algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Fresh Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Fresh Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

All Spec

Summary

Dimension (mm)

GN-B372PQBK-techspec

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

700 x 1720 x 680

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

361

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

5 Star

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

5 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Yes [External LED]

Express Cool

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

72

Product Weight (kg)

66

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

700 x 1720 x 680

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door (Material)

PCM

Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

361

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2 Full + 1 Big

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

