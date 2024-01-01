Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
516L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

516L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

GN-C602HLCC

516L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

DIMENSIONS

C602HLCC
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
516L / 478L
COMPRESSOR
Top Freezer
TYPE
Inverter linear compressor
COLOR
Platinum silver

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Gross Storage - Total

    516L

  • Gross Storage - Freezer

    155L

  • Gross Storage - Refrigerator

    361L

  • Net Storage - Total

    478L

  • Net Storage - Freezer

    130L

  • Net Storage - Refrigerator

    348L

GENERAL

  • 10 year warranty on Compressor

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    5

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Bio Shield (Gasket)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver

  • Handle Type - Type

    Bar Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Ceiling LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    3 (Deco Front White)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    5 (2 Half + 3 Full)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice maker

    1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

  • Lamp

    Yes (Module 4)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes 1EA

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (2)

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product

    780 x 1720 x 730

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing

    835 x 1865 x 767

  • Weight (kg) - Net

    79

  • Weight (kg) - Packing

    89

