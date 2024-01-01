Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
IEC Gross 547L Platinum Silver Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

IEC Gross 547L Platinum Silver Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

GN-C702HLCU

IEC Gross 547L Platinum Silver Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • IEC Gross - Total

    547

  • IEC Gross - Freezer

    155

  • IEC Gross - Refrigerator

    392

  • IEC Net - Total

    509

  • IEC Net - Freezer

    130

  • IEC Net - Refrigerator

    379

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net/Packing

    80 / 90

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Height (Net)

    1800

  • Depth (Net)

    730

  • Width (Net)

    780

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    835 x 1865 x 767

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Display - Inner LED

    Y/Green

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. function - Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

    423

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Star rating

    5-Star

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver3

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    3 (Deco Front White)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    5

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - One (without Divider)

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes (8*1 Eggs)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    2

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    1

