560L Platinum Silver Top Mount Fridge
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
TOP MOUNT
-
Detail refrigeator type
TOP MOUNT
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Platinum Silver
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
Inner
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
No Frost
Yes
-
Vitamin Plus
Yes
-
Convertible Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
560
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
428
-
Refrigerator
313
-
Freezer
115
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1777
-
Depth - including door & handle
707
-
Width
755
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
755x1777x707
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
819x1882x750
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
85
-
Packing
90
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Star rating
4
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
30W(2)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered glass
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
21/43/62
