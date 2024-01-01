We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5 Star Energy Saving - 350L Platinum Silver, Green Plasma Top Mount Fridge
All Spec
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Platinum Silver
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
No Frost
Yes
-
Green Plasma
Yes
-
Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
-
Vitamin Plus
Yes
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
-
5 Star Energy Saving
Yes
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
350
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
288
-
Refrigerator
211
-
Freezer
77
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
608x1591x707
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
667x1683x749
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
63
-
Packing
70
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.