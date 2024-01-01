Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
210L Platinum Silver Top Mount Fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

210L Platinum Silver Top Mount Fridge

GR-V222RL

210L Platinum Silver Top Mount Fridge

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    TOP MOUNT

  • Detail refrigeator type

    TOP MOUNT

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Color/Finishing

    Platinum Silver

  • Micom (Temperature Control)

    Inner

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Bioshield

    Yes

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • No Frost

    Yes

  • Vitamin Plus

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Shelves

    Plastic

GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)

  • Total

    210

NET CAPACITY (LITRES)

  • Total

    176

  • Refrigerator

    125

  • Freezer

    51

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1413

  • Depth - including door & handle

    640

  • Width

    535

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    525x1413x640

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    580x1485x640

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    44

  • Packing

    49

Our picks for you