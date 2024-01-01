We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Deluxe Inverter More Energy saving & Fast cooling
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
W
6301
-
Btu/h
21,500
-
Capacity Rate Min
4,872 Btu/h
-
Capacity Rate Max
23,447 Btu/h
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling (W)
1,950
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling(A)
8.9
EER
-
W/W
3.23
-
Btu/h.W
11.03
POWER SUPPLY
-
Ø / V / Hz
1 / 220~240 / 50
AIR FLOW RATE
-
Indoor,Max ( ㎥/min(CFM) )
20
-
Outdoor,Max ( ㎥/min(CFM) )
42
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.
1.7
SOUND LEVEL
-
Indoor,H/M/L/SL ( dB(A)±3 )
44 / 38 / 34 / 29
-
Outdoor,Max ( dB(A)±3 )
53
STANDARD PIPE LENGTH
-
Length ( m )
7.5
FAN(INDOOR)
-
Type
Cross Flow Fan
FAN(OUTDOOR)
-
Type
Fan,Propeller
PIPING CONNECTIONS
-
Liquid (mm)
9.52
-
Gas (mm)
15.88
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
998*330*210
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
870*660*360
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
11.6
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
39.2
PRE-FILTER (IN FRONT GRILLE)
-
Anti bacteria air filter (Stallion Prefilter)
Yes (Top Filter)
SPECIAL FILTER
-
Micro Dust Filter (single)
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
*Vane Horizontal
Normal
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Natural Wind
Yes
-
Fan Speed(SH/H/MH/M/ML/L/SL)
7
-
Airflow Direction Control(up & Down)
Auto
-
Airflow Direction Control(left & right)
Manual
-
Setting Temperature Range-Cooling(°C)
16-30
-
Temperature Increment (°C)
1
-
Auto Operation (Micom Control)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24hr On/Off
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
3
-
Display Light (On/Off)
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
SPECIAL FUNCTION
-
Fresh Dry
Yes
-
Indirect Air
Yes
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.