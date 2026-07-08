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[2026] 1.0HP Standard Inverter Air Conditioner with Fast Cooling

[2026] 1.0HP Standard Inverter Air Conditioner with Fast Cooling

S3-Q09TZXAA
Front view of [2026] 1.0HP Standard Inverter Air Conditioner with Fast Cooling S3-Q09TZXAA
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane closed
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane closed
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Top left-angle view of an air conditioner
Top right-angle view of an air conditioner
Close-up low right-angle view of an air conditioner
Front view of [2026] 1.0HP Standard Inverter Air Conditioner with Fast Cooling S3-Q09TZXAA
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Front view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane closed
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Left-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane closed
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane slightly open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane partially open
Right-angle view of an air conditioner with the vane fully open
Top left-angle view of an air conditioner
Top right-angle view of an air conditioner
Close-up low right-angle view of an air conditioner

Key Features

  • Inverter Technology
  • Fast Cooling
  • 4-Way Swing
  • Dual Sensing
More

Fast cooling, fast comfort

Wall-mounted air conditioner offers powerful cooling by using Jet Mode on the remote control.

Inverter Technology

Save energy with inverter technology

Image showing a feature that automatically turns on the air conditioner when you get close to home.

Fast Cooling

Quickly cool your room with one click

A heat exchanger with a golden corrosion-resistant coating.

4-Way Swing

4-Way airflow for greater comfort

Visualization of all-cleaning technology in an air conditioner, showing a self-cleaning process with blue airflow.

Dual Sensing

Stay cool wherever you are

Inverter Technology

Save energy with inverter

Inverter air conditioners adjust compressor speed to use energy efficiently, helping to reduce electricity bill.1)

Modern living room featuring an air conditioner with a graph comparing inverter and non-inverter energy consumption.

Fast Cooling

Make your room cool with one click

Delivers fast cooling to quickly lower the temperature on hot summer days.2)

Wall-mounted air conditioner releasing cool air while a hand operates the remote control with Jet Mode feature.

4-Way Swing

Cool comfort in every corner

Distributes cool air evenly across the room with both vertical and horizontal airflow. Enjoy consistent comfort wherever you are.

Wall-mounted AC with balanced 4-way airflow and swing graphic.

Dual Sensing

Enjoy temperature optimized to where you are

Stay cool and comfortable right where you are. Dual Sensing detects temperatures near both the indoor unit and the remote controller to maintain optimal temperature throughout the room.3)

Comparison of air conditioner operation with and without Dual Sensing technology
Image of an LG air conditioner showing a “E4” LED code with a smart diagnosis message.

Image of an LG air conditioner showing a “E4” LED code with a smart diagnosis message.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart LED helps you get smart answers

Simply call LG customer service, give the LED code, and service engineers will provide a solution.

Auto restart operation

If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

24-Hour on/off timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns on and off whenever you want.4)

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

Cooling mode icon
Drying mode icon
Fan mode icon
LG air conditioner operating cooling based on room temperature via the smart button.
LG air conditioner operating dry mode based on room temperature via the smart button.
LG air conditioner operating fan mode based on room temperature via the smart button.
LG air conditioner operating cooling based on room temperature via the smart button.

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

LG air conditioner operating dry mode based on room temperature via the smart button.

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

LG air conditioner operating fan mode based on room temperature via the smart button.

Smart operation knows your needs

Cooling, Fan and Drying Mode are automatically set based on the actual room temperature by simply pushing the 'SMART' button on the remote controller.5)

LG outdoor unit highlighting protection against voltage fluctuations.
Voltage Protection

Protection against voltage fluctuation

Enjoy durable air conditioner that can help protecting the unit from voltage fluctuations.6)

Sleep Mode

Sleep mode keeps you comfortable

Experience up to 10 hours of restful sleep with temperature control for lasting comfort.

Dim bedroom with the air conditioner display visible without disturbing sleep.
Light Off

Peaceful nights with the light off

Enjoy a deep sleep without a bothersome air conditioner light.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1) Inverter Technology

- The graphic shown is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent real-world data. 

 

2) Fast Cooling

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- Jet Mode operates at maximum airflow and maximum compressor output at a set temperature of 20°C.

- It continues to operate before the customer deactivates this function.

- Product performance may vary depending on installation and usage conditions.

- Excessive cooling operation may increase power consumption.

 

3) Dual Sensing

- When using the Dual Sensing function, point the remote control toward the product for smooth signal reception. 

- This function automatically deactivates after 2 hours of operation. 

- The actual ambient temperature may differ if the remote control is exposed to direct sunlight or is near hot or cold objects. 

- Depending on environmental conditions such as distance and location, if communication between the remote control and the product is not stable, the Dual Sensing function may deactivate.

 

4) 24 hours on/off timer

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice. 

 

5) Smart Operation 

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice. 

 

6) Voltage Protection

- Test Date : 2025.06~08 LG air conditioner laboratory

- Test Condition : Indoor DB 32°C/WB 23°C, Outdoor DB 48°C/WB 29°C Setting on cooling mode, This condition was tested by applying high voltage/low voltage (187/276V) to operate the product.

- Test Method : Based on LG testing standards (LG(67)-F0-6037), the outdoor heat exchanger was 30% shielded under the above temperature conditions, and the product was tested for normal continuous operation while changing the voltage and operating modes (4 hours).

- Test Model : S3-Q09AA33Z, S3-Q12JA33Z, S3-Q18KL33Z, S3-Q24KZ33Z

- Test Result : It was confirmed that all products tested under the proposed test conditions operated normally and continuously.

- The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

- Continuous operation is possible within the tested voltage range, but the product's performance may degrade.

FAQs

Q.

What is the difference between Inverter and Non-Inverter air conditioners?

A.

The fundamental difference lies in how the compressor operates to control the temperature. Non-Inverter air conditioners have compressors that run at a constant speed regardless of the indoor temperature, turning off once the desired temperature is reached and restarting when it rises. In contrast, Inverter air conditioners operate by dynamically adjusting the compressor speed—running faster when the room is warm and slowing down as the temperature drops to maintain a steady climate.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How can I clean and maintain the air conditioner?

A.

For clean air and strong performance, regular filter cleaning is recommended, ideally every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning7) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off.8)

 

7) Depending on the country/model, the Auto Cleaning function may not be available.

8) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be changed without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

Mini-split air conditioners require professional installation, while window or portable air conditioners do not require ductwork. They must be installed by a professional engineer or technician, as the installation process involves drilling through walls to connect the indoor and outdoor units, as well as electrical wiring.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions of an LG wall-mounted air conditioner indoor unit (781 × 274 × 197 mm) and outdoor unit (787 × 498 × 290 mm).

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    776

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    2600

  • Sound Pressure(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    40 / 38 / 36 / 34 / 32

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    18.8

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    722x459x276

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    7.7

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    781x274x197

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    776

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Comfort Air

    N/A

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    N/A

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • DUAL Vane

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    LED

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-03

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q09TZXAA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    C/O (S3-Q09TZXAA)

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096841273

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Display

    N/A

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