[2026] 1.0HP Standard Inverter Air Conditioner with Fast Cooling

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1) Inverter Technology

- The graphic shown is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent real-world data.

2) Fast Cooling

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

- Jet Mode operates at maximum airflow and maximum compressor output at a set temperature of 20°C.

- It continues to operate before the customer deactivates this function.

- Product performance may vary depending on installation and usage conditions.

- Excessive cooling operation may increase power consumption.

3) Dual Sensing

- When using the Dual Sensing function, point the remote control toward the product for smooth signal reception.

- This function automatically deactivates after 2 hours of operation.

- The actual ambient temperature may differ if the remote control is exposed to direct sunlight or is near hot or cold objects.

- Depending on environmental conditions such as distance and location, if communication between the remote control and the product is not stable, the Dual Sensing function may deactivate.

4) 24 hours on/off timer

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

5) Smart Operation

- The remote controller display image may be changed without notice.

6) Voltage Protection

- Test Date : 2025.06~08 LG air conditioner laboratory

- Test Condition : Indoor DB 32°C/WB 23°C, Outdoor DB 48°C/WB 29°C Setting on cooling mode, This condition was tested by applying high voltage/low voltage (187/276V) to operate the product.

- Test Method : Based on LG testing standards (LG(67)-F0-6037), the outdoor heat exchanger was 30% shielded under the above temperature conditions, and the product was tested for normal continuous operation while changing the voltage and operating modes (4 hours).

- Test Model : S3-Q09AA33Z, S3-Q12JA33Z, S3-Q18KL33Z, S3-Q24KZ33Z

- Test Result : It was confirmed that all products tested under the proposed test conditions operated normally and continuously.

- The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

- Continuous operation is possible within the tested voltage range, but the product's performance may degrade.