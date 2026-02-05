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[2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode

[2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode

S3-Q2412GZC
Front view of [2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode S3-Q2412GZC
Front view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane open
Illustration of LG AI Air technology in a living room with a wall-mounted air conditioner. The system adjusts airflow based on your location for comfort
LG [2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode, S3-Q2412GZC
LG air conditioner with kW Manager feature. A smartphone shows an energy graph with a red alert, managing cooling and limits.
Image showcasing LG air conditioner's Easy Care feature. The visual highlights how internal components can be easily disassembled, ensuring effortless maintenance.
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane closed
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane open
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner in Soft Air mode activated
Top-front view of LG ai air conditioner
LG air conditioner lower vane close-up view
Close-up view of LG air conditioner filter hook with filter removed
Close-up view of LG air conditioner filter hook with filter attached
Left-side close-up view of LG air conditioner highlighting side detail
Hand holding the air guide of LG air conditioner
Front view of [2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode S3-Q2412GZC
Front view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane open
Illustration of LG AI Air technology in a living room with a wall-mounted air conditioner. The system adjusts airflow based on your location for comfort
LG [2026] 2.5HP DUALCOOL AI Air Conditioner with Soft Air Mode, S3-Q2412GZC
LG air conditioner with kW Manager feature. A smartphone shows an energy graph with a red alert, managing cooling and limits.
Image showcasing LG air conditioner's Easy Care feature. The visual highlights how internal components can be easily disassembled, ensuring effortless maintenance.
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane closed
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner with the lower vane open
Left-side view of an LG air conditioner in Soft Air mode activated
Top-front view of LG ai air conditioner
LG air conditioner lower vane close-up view
Close-up view of LG air conditioner filter hook with filter removed
Close-up view of LG air conditioner filter hook with filter attached
Left-side close-up view of LG air conditioner highlighting side detail
Hand holding the air guide of LG air conditioner

Key Features

  • AI Air with LG ThinQ
  • Comfort Humidity Control
  • kW Manager
  • Easy Care
More
iF Design Award 2025 logo, representing a design award.

iF Design Award

LG DUALCOOL, iF Design Award Winner 2025 

IDEA logo with 'Finalist 2024' text, representing a design award.

IDEA Award

IDEA Award Finalist 2024

Red Dot Winner 2024 logo, symbolizing design excellence.

The Red Dot

LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.

AI AirHumidity Control kW ManagerEasy Care
Wall-mounted LG air conditioner with video panning to highlight its sleek design and 18°C temperature display.

Intelligent cooling, perfectly tuned

Image of LG air conditioner demonstrating AI Air function, automatically adjusting airflow for user comfort.

AI Air

Image showing LG air conditioner’s kW Manager function on a smartphone for energy consumption control.

Humidity Control

Image showing LG air conditioner’s kW Manager function on a smartphone for energy consumption control.

kW Manager

LG air conditioner with detached filter and vane, featuring a water splash to illustrate easy cleaning.

Easy Care

AI Air

Experience smart cooling with AI

AI Air1) tracks your location, checks the temperature, and adjusts airflow to ensure a comfortable environment for you..

LG air conditioner with AI Air senses room temperature and human location, adjusting airflow to maintain the set temperature.

Soft Air

Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs

Soft Air2) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.

Humidity Control

Get cozy with comfy humidity

Not too humid, not too dry — air that's just right. Humidity Control3) helps maintain comfort humidity level for your preferred temperature.

LG air conditioner with humidity control adjusts airflow, working strongly at 80% humidity and easing at 60%.
People sleeping peacefully with the LG air conditioner featuring sleep timer plus for personalized cooling during the night.

Sleep Timer+

Customized sleep mode based on your routine

Sleep Timer+4) learns your temperature and airflow preferences for a tailored sleep mode, ensuring restful nights just for you.

All Cleaning

AI Air brings you peace of mind with total self-cleaning

Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ7), reaching even those hard-to-access areas.

LG air conditioner with All Cleaning feature cleans and dries the interior before long-term storage during cold seasons.

Auto Clean+

Automatically dries heat exchanger after use

Auto Clean+8) activates after use, blowing air to remove moisture. Runs for up to 20 minutes, adjusting volume for faster drying or quieter operation.

Freeze Cleaning

Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean

Freeze Cleaning9) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.

Easy Care

Thoughtful design, made for easy cleaning

All key parts are designed to come apart intuitively, with easy-release details. This considered approach simplifies maintenance without extra steps.

Exploded view of an LG air conditioner being cleaned with water. Icons highlight: no tools, no steps, and easy release.

Exploded view of an LG air conditioner being cleaned with water. Icons highlight: no tools, no steps, and easy release.

Snap-off vane

Simply slide the switch12) behind the vane, and it comes off smoothly.

One-touch filter

Hook your finger under the tab and pull the filter out.

Easy-open case

The case pulls forward easily, opening fully for quick wipe-downs.

Smart Air Care

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 13).

Simple control with voice assistant

Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.

voice control icon
remote control icon
product maintenance icon
Man in home office with LG air conditioner connected to a AI speaker for voice control.
Two men using the LG ThinQ app on a smartphone to control a smart air conditioner, adjusting temperature and humidity.
Woman using the LG ThinQ app with kW Manager to monitor energy usage and view consumption graphs on her phone.
Man in home office with LG air conditioner connected to a AI speaker for voice control.

Simple control with voice assistant

Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.

Two men using the LG ThinQ app on a smartphone to control a smart air conditioner, adjusting temperature and humidity.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.

Woman using the LG ThinQ app with kW Manager to monitor energy usage and view consumption graphs on her phone.

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1) AI Air
-The AI Air can be operated via remote control and LG ThinQ.
-The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.
-Before using AI Air, it is necessary to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.
-While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed. For details on how to use it, please refer to the AI Air configuration screen in the LG ThinQ app.

2)Soft Air
-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.
-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.
-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.
-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.
-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.
-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.

3)Humidity Control
-The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.
-This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.
-This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).

4)Sleep Timer+
-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.
-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.
-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.
-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.
-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.

5)kW Manager
-The "kW Manager" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.
-During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.
-If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product.
-This function can use through LG ThinQ only.
-If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.

6)Window open detection
-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.
-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.
-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).

7)All Cleaning
-All Cleaning can operates through LG ThinQ only.
-When using the All Cleaning function, generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+ will operate sequentially.
-Models with UV function will have the UV LED activated during the All Cleaning operation.
-The function can be deactivated by stopping operation or changing modes/settings using the remote control.
-The operation time of the All Cleaning function may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.

8)Auto Clean+
-Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.
-Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.
-The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.
-You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.
-Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

9)Freeze Cleaning
-TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.
-This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
-Test institution: TÜV Rheinland
-Test period: 2023. 04~05
-Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
-Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed
-This function can be operated through ThinQ only. -Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

10)Plasmaster™ Ionizer++
-The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.
-Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in a test room of 30㎥. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

11)PM 2.5 Filter
*This image has been created to help you understand the product, and may differ from the actual product.
*TÜV verified that the model includes a "Fine Dust Filter" that removed up to 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.
*The application of filters may vary depending on the country and product. Please check the filter specifications before purchasing the product for more details.
-Test Area: 30㎡ (4 X 3 x 2.5m)
-Partical Condition : Potassium Chloride(KCl) 5%, (200 ~ 220) ㎍/㎥
-Setting Condition: 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃ / RH:(50±10)%, Air flow: High(F5)
-Test Result: The Model(S3NQ18KL2PA) has removed 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

12)Easy Care
-The number of switches may vary depending on the model.

13)LG ThinQ
-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
-Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

 

What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?

 

When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy. The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.

1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

 

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

 

Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises.
Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.

 

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

 

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean+1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).

1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

 

How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?

 

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the kW Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the kW Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.

 

How do I install the air conditioner?

 

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

 

Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?

 

LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.

 

How quiet is the air conditioner?

 

Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.

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