LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 with Meridian Technology

Specs

HBS-FN4

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it
All Spec

PRODUCT SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Product Size (W x H x D) mm

    16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0

  • Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

    54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5

PRODUCT WEIGHT(KG)

  • Product Net Weight (Kg)

    0.0054

  • Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)

    0.039

PACKAGING

  • Packaging Size (W x H x D) mm

    90 x 90.6 x 58

  • Packaging Weight(kg)

    0.1635

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • USB C-type (Female)

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED Indicator
    (BT, Power on, Battery)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • BLE supporting

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

SOUND - SPEAKER

  • Open / Semi-open / Canal

    Canal

  • Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size

    Dyn 6Φ

SOUND - SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

SOUND - MIC

  • # of Mic

    2 pairs

SOUND - MIC SOLUTION

  • NR/EC

    Yes

EQ

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ

    Yes

  • Pre-Set EQ(Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)

    Yes

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

BATTERY - PRODUCT

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    55 mAh x 2

  • Battery Charging time

    within 1 hours

  • Battery Life (talk/play on Normal Charging)

    5 / 6

  • Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life

    5min / 1hr

BATTERY - CHARGING CASE

  • Battery Type

    Lithium + ion

  • Battery Capacity

    390 mAh

  • Battery Charging time

    within 2 hours

  • Battery Life (# of Earbuds Charging time)

    18 (2 Charges)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

    Yes

  • Companion App(Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPx4

  • Wear Sensor

    Yes

  • Voice Prompt (Support Language)

    English

  • TONE Free App (Support Language)

    English

CONTROL

  • Touch

    Yes

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

  • Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • Data cable

    Yes

  • Extra Ear Gel

    L,S

