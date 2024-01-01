We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Ch 320W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
890 x 51 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
171 x 390 x 261
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output (W)
320W
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB
Yes (Service Only)
-
Audio Input (Portable in)
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
HDMI - In
Yes
-
Optical
1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
OGG
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
