LG XBOOM LK72B

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Model Name-System

    LK72B-F

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    196X238X205

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker

    109X139X100

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    386X281X297

  • Set Weight (kg)

    2.4

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.2

  • Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    840/1715/1960

AMPLIFIER

  • CH

    2.1

  • POWER OUTPUT - Total

    40W

  • THD 10% - Front L/R

    10W x 2

  • THD 10% - Sub-Woofer

    20W

IN & OUT

  • Front - Display

    Yes

  • Front - USB

    Yes

  • Front - SD Card

    Yes

  • Front - Audio In (Portable In)

    Yes

  • R/Panel - Audio Input(Audio L/R)

    Yes

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna(FM(Pig Tail))

    Yes

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal (Composing of channel)

    2ch

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal (Terminal Type)

    RCA

CONVENIENCE

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (Rx / Tx)

    Yes/No

  • Bluetooth Auto Pairing

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Bass Blast+

    Yes (Default)

AV FORMAT

  • Audio Format(Decoding) - MP3/ID3 Tag

    Yes/No

PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • Trick Play - Skip - Fwd/Rev (MP3)

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Scan - Fwd/Rev (MP3)

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Pause (MP3)

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - 1/All (MP3)

    Yes

  • Play Mode - Random (MP3)

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    200V~240V/50~60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    9W

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    Digital Tuner (FM)

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band - FM / FM(RDS) / AM

    Yes/No/No

  • Preset Memory - (Preset EA :50)

    Yes

  • Preset Erase

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Including Speaker - Front - Model Name

    LK72B-S

  • Including Speaker - Front - SPL

    85

  • Including Speaker - Front - System

    1 Way

  • Including Speaker - Front - Woofer Unit

    3.5"

  • Including Speaker - Front - Impedance

    8Ω

  • Including Speaker - Subwoofer - SPL

    83

  • Including Speaker - Subwoofer - System

    1 Way

  • Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Impedance

    4Ω

FEATURE LIST ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual - Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    IR Remote (S17)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    2ea

  • FM / AM Antenna

    Yes (Pig tail)/X

  • Speaker Cable

    X (cable built in Front speaker)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

