We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM LK72B
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Model Name-System
LK72B-F
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
196X238X205
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker
109X139X100
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
386X281X297
-
Set Weight (kg)
2.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.2
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
840/1715/1960
AMPLIFIER
-
CH
2.1
-
POWER OUTPUT - Total
40W
-
THD 10% - Front L/R
10W x 2
-
THD 10% - Sub-Woofer
20W
IN & OUT
-
Front - Display
Yes
-
Front - USB
Yes
-
Front - SD Card
Yes
-
Front - Audio In (Portable In)
Yes
-
R/Panel - Audio Input(Audio L/R)
Yes
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna(FM(Pig Tail))
Yes
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal (Composing of channel)
2ch
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal (Terminal Type)
RCA
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx / Tx)
Yes/No
-
Bluetooth Auto Pairing
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Bass Blast+
Yes (Default)
AV FORMAT
-
Audio Format(Decoding) - MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes/No
PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
Trick Play - Skip - Fwd/Rev (MP3)
Yes
-
Trick Play - Scan - Fwd/Rev (MP3)
Yes
-
Trick Play - Pause (MP3)
Yes
-
Repeat Play - 1/All (MP3)
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random (MP3)
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
200V~240V/50~60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
9W
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
Digital Tuner (FM)
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band - FM / FM(RDS) / AM
Yes/No/No
-
Preset Memory - (Preset EA :50)
Yes
-
Preset Erase
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Including Speaker - Front - Model Name
LK72B-S
-
Including Speaker - Front - SPL
85
-
Including Speaker - Front - System
1 Way
-
Including Speaker - Front - Woofer Unit
3.5"
-
Including Speaker - Front - Impedance
8Ω
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - SPL
83
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - System
1 Way
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Including Speaker - Subwoofer - Impedance
4Ω
FEATURE LIST ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual - Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
IR Remote (S17)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
2ea
-
FM / AM Antenna
Yes (Pig tail)/X
-
Speaker Cable
X (cable built in Front speaker)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.