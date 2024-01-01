Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
120W 2.1CH SOUND BAR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY

Specs

Reviews

Support

120W 2.1CH SOUND BAR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY

NB2540

120W 2.1CH SOUND BAR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Channels

    2.1

  • Total Power

    120W

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Power Output (W)

    120W

  • Front L/R

    25WX2

  • Sub-woofer

    70W (Wired)

DIMENSIONS

  • TV Matching

    42" and above

  • Unit (W x H x D)

    34.6" x 3.5" x 2.4"

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D)

    6.1" x 11.6" x 11.8"

  • Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

    37.2" x 9.1" x 19.2"

  • Net Weight

    11.6 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    16.0 lbs

FEATURE

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (with LG TV)

    Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Input (Portable in)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - 40~+60dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Standard (By pass)

    Yes

  • Cinema (Movie)

    Yes

  • Music (Natural)

    Yes

  • D.Loud (Loudness)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth®

    Yes

  • Optical Input

    Yes

  • Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

    Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    2 (Size AAA)

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • Main

    882 x 65 x 88

  • Subwoofer

    155 x 300 x 250

SPEAKER

  • Front

    25W x 2

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    70W (wired)

DISPLAY

  • Auto Display Off (LED)

    Yes

  • LED indicator Color

    5 LED

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA3

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA*2

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

WARRANTY / UPC

  • UPC

    1 Year Parts and Labor

  • Limited Warranty

    719192592513

