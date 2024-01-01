We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
120W 2.1CH SOUND BAR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER AND BLUETOOTH® CONNECTIVITY
GENERAL
-
Channels
2.1
-
Total Power
120W
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output (W)
120W
-
Front L/R
25WX2
-
Sub-woofer
70W (Wired)
DIMENSIONS
-
TV Matching
42" and above
-
Unit (W x H x D)
34.6" x 3.5" x 2.4"
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D)
6.1" x 11.6" x 11.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
37.2" x 9.1" x 19.2"
-
Net Weight
11.6 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
16.0 lbs
FEATURE
-
Automatic Power on/off
Yes
-
Sound Sync (with LG TV)
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input (Portable in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - 40~+60dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard (By pass)
Yes
-
Cinema (Movie)
Yes
-
Music (Natural)
Yes
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Optical Input
Yes
-
Portable Audio In (3.5mm)
Yes
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
2 (Size AAA)
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
882 x 65 x 88
-
Subwoofer
155 x 300 x 250
SPEAKER
-
Front
25W x 2
-
Subwoofer - SPL
70W (wired)
DISPLAY
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
-
LED indicator Color
5 LED
POWER
-
Type
SMPS
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA3
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Battery (Size)
AAA*2
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
WARRANTY / UPC
-
UPC
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
Limited Warranty
719192592513
