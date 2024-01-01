We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35MM SLIM
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Power Output (W)
320W
-
Front L/R
80WX2
-
Sub-woofer
160W (Wireless)
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input (Portable in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - 40~+60dB
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms)
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard (By pass)
Yes
-
Cinema (Movie)
Yes
-
Music (Natural)
Yes
-
News (Clear Voice)
Yes
-
Sport
Yes
-
Bass
Yes
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
MP3/ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
700 x 35 x 75
-
Subwoofer
196 x 390 x 297
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
82dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Woofer Unit
25 x 72 (Track)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
S34A2-D
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6.5"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3Ω
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
DISPLAY
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
Yes
-
LED indicator Color
Red
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Type
Adapter (25V 2A)
DESIGN
-
Wall Mountable
Yes
-
Ultra Slim Design (35mm)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Battery (Size)
AAA*2
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.