NB3540

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Power Output (W)

    320W

  • Front L/R

    80WX2

  • Sub-woofer

    160W (Wireless)

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Input (Portable in)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 3.0)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - 40~+60dB

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Standard (By pass)

    Yes

  • Cinema (Movie)

    Yes

  • Music (Natural)

    Yes

  • News (Clear Voice)

    Yes

  • Sport

    Yes

  • Bass

    Yes

  • D.Loud (Loudness)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • MP3/ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

    Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    700 x 35 x 75

  • Subwoofer

    196 x 390 x 297

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    82dB

  • Front - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    25 x 72 (Track)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    S34A2-D

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6.5"

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

DISPLAY

  • Auto Display Off (LED)

    Yes

  • LED indicator Color

    Red

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Type

    Adapter (25V 2A)

DESIGN

  • Wall Mountable

    Yes

  • Ultra Slim Design (35mm)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA*2

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • USB Gender

    Yes

