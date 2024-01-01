We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ND5520 DOCKING STATION MAKING LIFE SIMPLE. DELIVERING OUTSTANDING SOUND FROM YOUR IPOD/IPHONE & IPAD, LISTENING TO YOUR FAVOURITE TUNES ON YOUR FM RADIO
LG ND5520 DOCKING STATION MAKING LIFE SIMPLE. DELIVERING OUTSTANDING SOUND FROM YOUR IPOD/IPHONE & IPAD, LISTENING TO YOUR FAVOURITE TUNES ON YOUR FM RADIO
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
30
-
Power Output (W)
15W x 2
-
Function Selector
Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Bluetooth
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
Direct docking type
iPod / iPhone /iPad
FEATURE
-
Time Sync
Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Snooze
Yes
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart phone Remote control support
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
Yes
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
iPad backrest (detachable)
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.