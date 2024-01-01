We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ND8520 SPEAKER DOCK WITH AIRPLAY THE ELEGANT ICONIC DESIGN DELIVERS OUTSTANDING SOUND FROM YOUR IPOD
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output (W)
80
-
Function Selector
20W X 2
-
Total Output (W)
Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Airplay(WPS)
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
Direct docking type
iPod / iPhone /iPad
FEATURE
-
Time Sync
Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Snooze
Yes
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
iPad backrest (detachable)
Yes
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
