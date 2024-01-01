We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
550W 5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Meridian Technology
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm
1200 X 58 X 145
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm - Matching TV size ('18 New Designed LG TV)
40 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
7.5Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
7.6Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1516 x 472 x 284
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
19.3Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
112
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
240
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
300
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
550W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50W X 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
50W X 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
50W X 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 24bit/192kHz
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
Top - SPL
80dB
-
Top - System
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
10ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3 ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non-shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) : 4K Pass through(In / Out)
Yes(2) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED indicator Color
2 color LED (Red/White)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling (24bit/192kHz)
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling (24bit/96kHz)
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/upsampling to (24bit/192kHz)
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes (Bass Blast+)
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Meridian
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6 (Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Timer / Sleep
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
M4A
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+ - Streaming (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+ - Bluetooth
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chromecast
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Main - Power Consumption
61W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management (Tie)
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.