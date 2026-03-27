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Notice of Spotify Service Termination

Notice03/27/2026

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Thank you for choosing LG Electronics products.

We would like to inform you that the Spotify service for certain LG Wireless Multi-room Audio products will no longer be available due to the discontinuation of the legacy Spotify SDK provided by the partner company.

Services to be terminated:

Spotify music streaming service

 

Affected models:

▶ Sound Bar

LAS650M,MUSICFLOWHS6,

LAS750M,MUSICFLOWHS7,LAC850M,LH-170SPK,

LAS751M,LAS851M,

LAS855M,LAC950M,LH-180SPK,

LAS950M,MUSICFLOWHS9,LAC955M,

SH6,DSH7,SH7,

DSH8,LH-175SPK,

SH7B,SH8,DSH9,

SJ6,SJ6B, 

SJ8,SJ8S,SJC8,

SJ9,SJC9A

 

▶ Speaker

NP8340,NP8340B,NA9340,BH3,

NP8540,NP8540B,NA9540,BH5,

NP8740,NP8740B,NA9740,BH7,

NP8350, NP8350B,NP8350W,NA9350,BH4

 

Service end date:

March 31, 2026

 

After service termination:

Please note that the Spotify service will no longer be available on the above models as the partner company has ended support for the legacy Spotify SDK.

 

Disclaimer:

Even if the user manual or LG.COM service descriptions indicate that this feature is supported, the termination of the feature will still apply after the end date stated above.

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