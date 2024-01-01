We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" CLASS (49.9" DIAGONAL) 720P PLASMA TV
All Spec
VIDEO
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/ECO/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
( HDMI / Component / RF ) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110-240V~50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3(DDP), AAC, AAC HE, MPEG, MP3, PCM
-
Subtitle for DivX
15 Languages
SMART SHARE
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
Yes
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
TV (SIDE)
-
HDMI 1.3
1
TV (REAR)
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
PLASMA SPECIFICATION
-
Contrast Ratio(DCR)
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Orbiter/Color Wash
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
600Hz Max Sub Field Driving
