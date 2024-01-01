We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD 3D Plasma TV with Smart TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Expert Mode/ ISF Ready
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
HDMI 1080p
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1024 x 768 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
YES
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Basic
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
(Off/Low/Medium/High) ATV : Auto/Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
MEMC
RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
SoundMode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes (Balance)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
On Screen Equalizer
YES
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
YES (Ready)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
EPG(SI)
YES
-
Auto Demo
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)
-
A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
YES
-
Rating (DTV)
YES (by EPG)
-
Photo Mode
(Original, Mono, Vintage, Oil Painting, Vignetting, Stretching)
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
2
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
-
Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)
TBD
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
25.8
-
Included stand
28.2
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1168 x 758 x 297
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1168 x 704 x 53
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
SG
-
3D Emitter (IR)
Bluetooth Type Built-in (10m)
-
Format
(Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)
-
Crosstalk (%)
2%
-
2D to 3D
RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB
-
3D to 2D
Digital RF/ HDMI / RGB Component / USB (RGB 1920x1080 only)
-
ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P
(-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)
-
2D to 3D Depth control
(0~20) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)
-
2D to 3D Viewpoint control
(-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)
-
3D Depth Control
(0~20) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)
-
3D Viewpoint control
(-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)
-
3D Picture Mode
7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Cinema /Game/Photo/Expert1/Expert2)
-
3D Genre
3 Mode Standard/Exciting/Manual
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
YES
-
App Store
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Social Center
YES
-
Search & Recommendation
YES
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
YES
-
3D Effect Game
YES
-
Skype Ready
YES
NETWORK
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
READY
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
YES
-
Window 7 Certified
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
HARDWARE PLATFORM
-
Main SoC
MT5369
-
DDR
DDR3 - 1600
-
Flash
eMMC 2Gb
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.