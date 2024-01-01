Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HD 3D Plasma TV with Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

HD 3D Plasma TV with Smart TV

50PM4710

HD 3D Plasma TV with Smart TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Expert Mode/ ISF Ready

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    HDMI 1080p

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1024 x 768 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    YES

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Basic

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    (Off/Low/Medium/High) ATV : Auto/Off/Low/Medium/High)

  • MEMC

    RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • SoundMode

    7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes (Balance)

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • On Screen Equalizer

    YES

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    YES

  • Camera (Ready/Built-in)

    YES (Ready)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • EPG(SI)

    YES

  • Auto Demo

    YES

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    YES

  • e-Manual

    YES

  • Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)

    YES

  • e-Streamer

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)

  • A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle

    YES

  • Input Labeling

    YES

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    YES

  • Rating (DTV)

    YES (by EPG)

  • Photo Mode

    (Original, Mono, Vintage, Oil Painting, Vignetting, Stretching)

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W ↓

  • Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

    TBD

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    25.8

  • Included stand

    28.2

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1168 x 758 x 297

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1168 x 704 x 53

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    SG

  • 3D Emitter (IR)

    Bluetooth Type Built-in (10m)

  • Format

    (Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)

  • Crosstalk (%)

    2%

  • 2D to 3D

    RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB

  • 3D to 2D

    Digital RF/ HDMI / RGB Component / USB (RGB 1920x1080 only)

  • ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P

    (-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)

  • 2D to 3D Depth control

    (0~20) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)

  • 2D to 3D Viewpoint control

    (-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)

  • 3D Depth Control

    (0~20) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)

  • 3D Viewpoint control

    (-10~+10) (Analog RF / Digital RF / HDMI / Component / RGB / AV / USB)

  • 3D Picture Mode

    7 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Cinema /Game/Photo/Expert1/Expert2)

  • 3D Genre

    3 Mode Standard/Exciting/Manual

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    YES

  • App Store

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Social Center

    YES

  • Search & Recommendation

    YES

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    YES

  • 3D Effect Game

    YES

  • Skype Ready

    YES

NETWORK

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    READY

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    YES

  • Window 7 Certified

    YES

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

HARDWARE PLATFORM

  • Main SoC

    MT5369

  • DDR

    DDR3 - 1600

  • Flash

    eMMC 2Gb

