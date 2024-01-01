We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Plasma 3D TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
Data MHEG
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI (1080i/1080p/720p) Component (1080p/1080i/720p) RF (1080i/720p)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Picture Mode
9 Modes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
HDMI 1080 24p
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
AV In
1
-
HDMI Input
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
(1) Share with component
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
RS-232S (Control/SVC)
1 - Service
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
132
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
27.2
-
Included stand
29.5
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1168.4x770.8x289.8
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1168.4x711.3x52.5
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D
Yes
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Emitter (IR)
RF Type Built-in
-
Format
(Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)
-
Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)
21
-
Crosstalk (%)
2.50%
-
3D to 2D
Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P
20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
3D XD Engine
Yes
-
3D Picture Balance
Yes (on/off)
-
3D Picture Size
Yes (16:9/Just Scan)
-
HDMI Version
1.4a_3D
3D INPUT MODE
-
Digital RF
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Component
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)
-
USB
Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)
3D GLASSES
-
Model Number
S250
-
Synchronization
120Hz Frame Sequencial
-
Communication Protocol
RF
-
Light Transmittance
34%
-
Contrast Ratio
Max 1000 : 1
-
Weight
36g
-
Battery
USB Charging
-
Charging time / Using time
40hrs
