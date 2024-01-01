Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 55LM8600 CINEMA 3D SMART TV

LG 55LM8600 CINEMA 3D SMART TV

55LM8600

LG 55LM8600 CINEMA 3D SMART TV

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

PICTURE

  • BLU Type

    Edge

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Dynamic Motion Clarity Index

    800

  • Micro Pixel Control (Local dimming)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI :1080i,1080p,720p, component : 1080i,1080p,720p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

  • Triple XD Engine

    YES

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Plus

  • Smart Enhancer /mtk

    YES

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer/L9

    YES

  • Contrast Optimizer /locla dimming

    YES

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Sound Mode

    7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Mode

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1: Hub)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.5W

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/o stand) (kg)

    22.2

  • SET(w/ stand) (kg)

    25.9

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1232 x 759 x 331

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1232 x 723 x 33.6

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    YES

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    YES

  • Depth Control (2D to 3D)

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Depth Control

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D image Correction/mtk

    YES

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    YES

  • Dual Play/3d

    YES

  • Format Audio Detection

    YES

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    YES

  • App Store

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Social Center

    YES

  • Search & Recommendation

    YES

  • Skype Ready

    YES

  • Smart Phone Remote Support

    YES

  • Picture in Picture

    YES

  • External Device App Download

    YES

NETWORK

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    YES (Built-in)

  • Window 7 Certified

    YES

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

  • MHL

    YES

  • 2nd TV Ready

    YES

  • WiFi Direct

    YES

  • Media Link

    YES

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    YES

  • WiDi

    YES

USB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • USB Version

    2.0

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Subtitle

  • Camera (Ready/Built-in)

    Yes (Ready)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • e-Streamer

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2,000 Pages

  • TOP /Flof/List

    Flof

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Quick Menu

    YES

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    YES

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    YES

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    YES

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    YES

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    YES

  • On/Off Timer

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    YES

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digital

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Ready

  • Watch & Recording

    YES

  • Time Shift

    YES

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    In-Packing

  • Modes

    4 mode

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

  • # of Dual Play Glasses

    2

  • TV Camera (Skype)

    Optional

