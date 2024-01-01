60" Class 3D capable 1080P Plasma TV with SmartTV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
60PZ950

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M

  • MPEG-4 (H.264)

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Brightness ()

    1500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • TruBalck Filter

    Yes

  • AR Filter

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Mode

    10 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/THX Cinema/THX Bright Room/Sports/Game/Photo(HDMI/EMF)/isfExpert1/isfExpert2)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)

  • HD Up-Converting (2D)

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

  • ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • Zoom +/-, Screen Position

    Yes

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • Photo Effect

    Yes

  • THX Certified Display

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • THX

    Yes

  • 3D THX

    Yes

  • EPG (SI)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Off mode)

    0.3W↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    38.9

  • Included stand

    44.9

  • Packing

    51.6

  • SET

    1393.4x49.6x843.8

  • Included stand

    1393.4x346.5x916.4

  • Packing

    1545x330x970

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D

    Yes

  • 3D Type

    Active Shutter

  • 3D Emitter (IR)

    RF Type Built-in

  • Format

    (Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)

  • Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)

    19 cd/m2

  • Crosstalk (%)

    2.5 under

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P

    20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)

  • 3D XD Engine

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Balance

    Yes (on/off)

  • 3D Picture Size

    Yes (16:9/Just Scan)

  • HDMI Version

    1.4a_3D

INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    2 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    2

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Phone Jack (AV)

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    4

3D INPUT MODE

  • Digital RF

    Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Component

    Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)

  • RGB

    Side by Side / Top & Bottom : 1920x1080 60Hz

  • USB

    Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)

3D GLASSES

  • Model Number

    S250

  • Synchronization

    120Hz Frame Sequencial

  • Communication Protocol

    RF

  • Light Transmittance

    34%

  • Contrast Ratio

    Max 1000 : 1

  • Weight

    36g

  • Battery

    USB Charging

  • Charging time / Using time

    40hrs

