60" Class 3D capable 1080P Plasma TV with SmartTV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M
-
MPEG-4 (H.264)
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Brightness ()
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(White Wash/Orbiter/Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
TruBalck Filter
Yes
-
AR Filter
Yes
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/Just scan/ Original/4:3/14.9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Mode
10 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/THX Cinema/THX Bright Room/Sports/Game/Photo(HDMI/EMF)/isfExpert1/isfExpert2)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
HD Up-Converting (2D)
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
Zoom +/-, Screen Position
Yes
-
Picture Reset
Yes
-
Photo Effect
Yes
-
THX Certified Display
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
FEATURE
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
THX
Yes
-
3D THX
Yes
-
EPG (SI)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Off mode)
0.3W↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
38.9
-
Included stand
44.9
-
Packing
51.6
-
SET
1393.4x49.6x843.8
-
Included stand
1393.4x346.5x916.4
-
Packing
1545x330x970
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D
Yes
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Emitter (IR)
RF Type Built-in
-
Format
(Frame Sequential / Side by Side) (Top and Bottom / Checker Board) (Frame Packing)
-
Brightness (cd/m2) 3D Set (25% Window)
19 cd/m2
-
Crosstalk (%)
2.5 under
-
3D to 2D
Yes (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
ViewPoint (Convergence Control) -10~+10:720P
20 Steps (Digital RF/HDMI/Component/USB)
-
3D XD Engine
Yes
-
3D Picture Balance
Yes (on/off)
-
3D Picture Size
Yes (16:9/Just Scan)
-
HDMI Version
1.4a_3D
INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
2 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
2
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
-
Phone Jack (AV)
Yes
-
HDMI In
4
3D INPUT MODE
-
Digital RF
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Component
Side by Side (1280x720p 50Hz/60Hz) / Top & Bottom (1920x1080i 50Hz/60Hz)
-
RGB
Side by Side / Top & Bottom : 1920x1080 60Hz
-
USB
Side by Side / Top & Bottom / Checker Board : 1920x1080p 30Hz, MPF(MPO)
3D GLASSES
-
Model Number
S250
-
Synchronization
120Hz Frame Sequencial
-
Communication Protocol
RF
-
Light Transmittance
34%
-
Contrast Ratio
Max 1000 : 1
-
Weight
36g
-
Battery
USB Charging
-
Charging time / Using time
40hrs
