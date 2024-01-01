We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LK5 Series Full HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size
32H
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
SOUND
-
Output
10W
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (EU/SCA)
AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3
(Asia/MEA/Korea/North America)
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Number of CPUs
Single
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/1(Side)
-
USB
0 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Side, RF)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power - Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
