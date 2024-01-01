LG, Full HD/HD LED HD

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (42')1366x768(32')

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom 1 Zoom 2)

  • PictureStatusMode

    3 modes (Vivid(User),Standard(User), Cinema(User))

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    5W+5W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Sound Mode

    3 modes

  • Mute

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.5W

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1+1 (Composit)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

USB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • USB Version

    2.0

  • Audio

    YES

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    1,000 Pages

  • TOP /Flof/List

    Flof

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    YES

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    YES

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    YES

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    YES

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    YES

  • On/Off Timer

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    YES

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Conventional Remote

    C-con

