42" (105cm) HD Plasma TV

42PN4500

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Normal / Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • e-Manual

    YES

  • Input Labeling

    YES

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    275W

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/o stand) (kg)

    18.4

  • SET(w/ stand) (kg)

    19.6

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    983.6 x 650.3 x 250

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    983.6 x 595.6 x 57

NETWORK

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

