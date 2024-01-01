We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" (105cm) HD Plasma TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1024x768
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Normal / Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
275W
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand) (kg)
18.4
-
SET(w/ stand) (kg)
19.6
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
983.6 x 650.3 x 250
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
983.6 x 595.6 x 57
NETWORK
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
