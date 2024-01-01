Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LK54 Series Full HD Smart TV

43" LK54 Series Full HD Smart TV

43LK5400PTA

43" LK54 Series Full HD Smart TV

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (CP) / Yes (USB)

  • HLG

    Yes (CP) / Yes (USB)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (2K Only)

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    2K@60P,10bit

  • VP9

    2K@60P,10bit

  • SHVC

    2K@60P,10bit

SOUND

  • Output

    10W

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    TV installation type

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X(TBD)

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes (Not support Overlay Mode)

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes (RF only)

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes (Astrailia Only)

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiF TV On

    Yes

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    Miracast

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING RECEPTION

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    TBD

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C(Differ by region)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Differ by region

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Differ by region

  • Teletext Page

    Yes(2000 page) (Differ by region)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Differ by region

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Differ by region

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Differ by region

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes (Differ by region)

JACK

  • HDMI

    0 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 1)

  • USB

    0 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

DESIGN

  • Design Concept

    TBD

  • Slim Type

    TBD

  • Stand Design

    TBD

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz (Differ by region)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    Differ by size, region

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use

    Differ by region

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Weight without Stand

    7.5 Kg

  • Weight with Stand

    7.6 Kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.3 Kg

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD)

    973 mm x 573 mm x 86.5 mm

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD)

    931 mm x 631 mm x 220 mm

  • Size in Shipping (WxHxD)

    1085 mm x 667 mm x 179 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Battereis

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Refer to "Dimension" sheet or M Product Specification

  • VESA Size

    Refer to "Dimension" sheet or M Product Specification

