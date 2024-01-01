49" LK51 Series Full HD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    49

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

SOUND

  • Output

    10W

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    TV installation type

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
    (Refer to manual)

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Number of CPUs

    Single

  • Quick Access

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Game Built-in

    Yes

BROADCASTING RECEPTION

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (Differ by region)

JACK

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB

    0 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz (Differ by region)

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Weight without Stand

    10.6 Kg

  • Weight with Stand

    10.9 Kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    13.6 Kg

  • Size without Stand (WxHxD)

    1108 mm x 657 mm x 69.5 mm

  • Size with Stand (WxHxD)

    1108 mm x 702 mm x 217.9 mm

  • Size in Shipping (WxHxD)

    1193 mm x 770 mm x 158 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Battereis

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Adaptor)

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • VESA Size

    300 x 300

