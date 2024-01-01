We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" LK51 Series Full HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size
49
-
Resolution
1920*1080
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
SOUND
-
Output
10W
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV installation type
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
(Refer to manual)
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Number of CPUs
Single
-
Quick Access
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Game Built-in
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (Differ by region)
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
0 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz (Differ by region)
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Weight without Stand
10.6 Kg
-
Weight with Stand
10.9 Kg
-
Weight in Shipping
13.6 Kg
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD)
1108 mm x 657 mm x 69.5 mm
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD)
1108 mm x 702 mm x 217.9 mm
-
Size in Shipping (WxHxD)
1193 mm x 770 mm x 158 mm
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Adaptor)
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
VESA Size
300 x 300
