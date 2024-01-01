Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50" Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

50PV250

50" Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness ()

    1500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    HDMI 1080 24p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes

  • XD Color (Active Color Management)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Infinite Sound

    Yes

  • Auto Volume

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • EPG (SI)

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • AV In

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    2

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    191Wh

  • Standby (Off mode)

    0.3W↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    27.5

  • Included stand

    29.8

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1171.9 x 770.9 x 289.8

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1171.9 x 712.2 x 52.5

  • Packing

    34.9

  • Packing

    1330x843x253

  • Screen Size Area

    1118x633

