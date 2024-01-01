We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" Full HD Plasma TV with Dual XD Engine
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM-BG/DK , PAL-I, NTSC -M
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness ()
1500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
HDMI 1080 24p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
EPG (SI)
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1 (JPEG/MP3/Movie)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
AV In
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumption
191Wh
-
Standby (Off mode)
0.3W↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
27.5
-
Included stand
29.8
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1171.9 x 770.9 x 289.8
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1171.9 x 712.2 x 52.5
-
Packing
34.9
-
Packing
1330x843x253
-
Screen Size Area
1118x633
