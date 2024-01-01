We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1080p Full HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
16bit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
600Hz Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
(Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
Altitude
2,900m
-
Life Span (Hr)
100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
Resolution (2D/3D)
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
xvyCC
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Picture Mode
7mode (Vivd/Standard/APS/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready
Yes
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
Yes
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode
Yes
-
PC Resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Digital Comb Filter
3D Comb Filter
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength (Digital)
Yes
-
Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)
10 Bit
SOUND
-
Speaker
Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Infinite Sound
Virtual Surround
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
Yes (Balance)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
EPG(SI)
YES
-
Auto Demo
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
1080p Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)
-
A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
-
Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB
YES
-
Rating (DTV)
YES (by EPG)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
NETWORK
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
HARDWARE PLATFORM
-
Main SoC
LGE2111A-T8(LM1)
-
DDR
DDR3 1Gbit x 2ea
-
Flash
NAND 1Gbit x 1ea
