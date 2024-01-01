Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1080p Full HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine

Specs

Reviews

Support

1080p Full HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine

60PA6500

1080p Full HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • Resolution (2D/3D)

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Mode

    7mode (Vivd/Standard/APS/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

  • Intelligent Sensor Mode

    Yes

  • Cinema 3:2 / 2: 2 Pull Down Mode

    Yes

  • PC Resolution

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    Yes

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    10 Bit

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Invisible Speaker (1 Way 2 Speaker)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Infinite Sound

    Virtual Surround

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes (Balance)

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • EPG(SI)

    YES

  • Auto Demo

    YES

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    YES

  • Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)

    YES

  • e-Streamer

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)

  • A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle

    YES

  • Input Labeling

    YES

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    YES

  • Rating (DTV)

    YES (by EPG)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W ↓

NETWORK

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

HARDWARE PLATFORM

  • Main SoC

    LGE2111A-T8(LM1)

  • DDR

    DDR3 1Gbit x 2ea

  • Flash

    NAND 1Gbit x 1ea

Our picks for you