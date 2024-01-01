We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
OLED
-
Screen Size (cm)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
3D
Yes
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
Perfect Color
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
Color Sensor
-
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
40W / 2.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
YES(Included in Magic Sound Tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
2
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
-
Headphone out / Line out
1
ACCESSORY
-
# of Dual Play Glasses
2
-
Remote Controller
MR16 / SP16
-
AV / Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
VESA SIZE (MM)
-
Vesa Size (mm)
400x200
DEPTH (W/O STAND)
-
Thinnest Part (mm)
18.5
-
Thickest Part (mm)
60.0
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
9.5
-
Top (mm)
9.5
-
Bottom (mm)
10.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,461.0
-
Depth (mm)
200.0
-
Height (mm)
839.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,461.0
-
Depth (mm)
56.7
-
Height (mm)
893.0
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
24.8
-
W/O Stand (kg)
23.3
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.