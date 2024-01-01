LG QNED91 75” 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV with AI ThinQ (2021)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home to all your favorites.
A transformative TV experience.
The director's vision brought to life.
Get the full range of enjoyment.
Unseen levels of control.
Play at the highest standard.
Never miss your team play.
A clear home advantage.
This is what pro looks like.
Sound turned up to pro.
Welcome to your new home.
More like a magic wand.
Your central hub of convenience.
Equipped for peak performance.
Quantum Dot, NanoCell, and Mini LEDs. A revolutionary combination of technology.
Alt text
A new era for LCD TVs.
Alt text
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The power of Mini LEDs.
Alt text
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NanoCell meets Quantum Dot.
Alt text
Alt text
There's black magic on display.
Alt text
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.
Alt text
A view that's flat out breathtaking.
LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.
Alt text
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
QNED Cinema.
Show-stopping performance.
Alt text
Alt text
**Supported service may differ by country.
Alt text
QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.
Alt text
QNED Sport.
TV in unbeatable form.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Brains that will blow your mind.
Alt text
Alt text
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Alt text
Alt text
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Alt text
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Display
Mini LED 4K
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Resolution
3841 x 2160
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array Dimming Pro
-
Contrast / Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
Filmmaker Mode
Yes
-
AI Picture
AI Picture - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100(120)Hz
AI & SMART
-
ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Sport Alert
Yes
-
AirPlay2
Yes
-
Magic Remote
In-box
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
GAME
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR
Yes
-
ALLM
Yes
-
AMD Free Sync Premium
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
SOUND
-
Channels
2.2Ch
-
Output
40W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
BASIC INFO
-
Product Dimesion WXHxD) - Without Stand -mm
1665x958x28.9
-
Product Dimesion WXHxD) - With Stand-mm
1665x1032x405
