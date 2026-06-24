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32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026

32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026

32LX6BDGA
Front view of 32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026 32LX6BDGA
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen shown in front and side views features a 32-inch display measuring 724 mm by 421 mm. The total height including the screen is 1108–1308 mm when the screen is horizontal and 1261–1461 mm when the screen is vertical, with a 916 mm stand height.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a 32-inch screen shows a ferris wheel image, where the larger display enhances scale and visual clarity for a deeper immersion.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen showcased in multiple home settings, highlighting its detachable and super portable screen for flexible use wherever you are—standing by a window, wall-mounted like décor, or used for viewing content anywhere.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen showcased as a Mood Maker, highlighting how it helps personalize your space—transforming into a window, poster, relaxing visuals, music turntable, or a clock.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Interactive Board Games shows users enjoying interactive touch-based board games together, highlighting engaging gameplay and shared entertainment on a large display.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Various OTT Services displays streaming app interfaces like Netflix and YouTube on and around the screen, representing access to diverse contents including dramas, movies, and music.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% enhanced memory throughput.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Super Upscaling shows a split image of a flying turtle with objects on its shell, with one side blurred and the other clear, demonstrating enhanced clarity and refined 4K-level detail.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos shows a man watching a cinematic dragon battle in a dark room, where lifelike visuals and immersive sound create a theater-like experience at home.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a Built-in Battery stands among wooden furniture in a stone-walled courtyard, supporting over four hours of playback in one charge for flexible viewing without a power connection.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen connected via a USB-C cable on a table, displaying a home widget interface, highlighting convenient charging and seamless device connectivity through USB-C port.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen highlights more ways to share your screen with Mirroring & Connectivity, displaying meeting materials via HDMI and seamlessly mirroring content with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home support.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen is placed in a bright room with orange walls beside a window, displaying a red airplane flying across a blue sky, highlighting vivid screen content and flexible placement for relaxed viewing.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen is wall-mounted with a hanging strap in a warm-toned room, displaying a balcony ocean view through curtains, highlighting flexible placement and decorative integration within a cozy interior.
Front view of 32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026 32LX6BDGA
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen shown in front and side views features a 32-inch display measuring 724 mm by 421 mm. The total height including the screen is 1108–1308 mm when the screen is horizontal and 1261–1461 mm when the screen is vertical, with a 916 mm stand height.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a 32-inch screen shows a ferris wheel image, where the larger display enhances scale and visual clarity for a deeper immersion.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen showcased in multiple home settings, highlighting its detachable and super portable screen for flexible use wherever you are—standing by a window, wall-mounted like décor, or used for viewing content anywhere.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen showcased as a Mood Maker, highlighting how it helps personalize your space—transforming into a window, poster, relaxing visuals, music turntable, or a clock.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Interactive Board Games shows users enjoying interactive touch-based board games together, highlighting engaging gameplay and shared entertainment on a large display.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Various OTT Services displays streaming app interfaces like Netflix and YouTube on and around the screen, representing access to diverse contents including dramas, movies, and music.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% enhanced memory throughput.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Super Upscaling shows a split image of a flying turtle with objects on its shell, with one side blurred and the other clear, demonstrating enhanced clarity and refined 4K-level detail.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos shows a man watching a cinematic dragon battle in a dark room, where lifelike visuals and immersive sound create a theater-like experience at home.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a Built-in Battery stands among wooden furniture in a stone-walled courtyard, supporting over four hours of playback in one charge for flexible viewing without a power connection.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen connected via a USB-C cable on a table, displaying a home widget interface, highlighting convenient charging and seamless device connectivity through USB-C port.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen highlights more ways to share your screen with Mirroring & Connectivity, displaying meeting materials via HDMI and seamlessly mirroring content with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home support.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen is placed in a bright room with orange walls beside a window, displaying a red airplane flying across a blue sky, highlighting vivid screen content and flexible placement for relaxed viewing.
LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen is wall-mounted with a hanging strap in a warm-toned room, displaying a balcony ocean view through curtains, highlighting flexible placement and decorative integration within a cozy interior.

Key Features

  • Deeper immersion on a bigger 32-inch screen
  • 4K UHD meets AI Super Upscaling for enhanced picture quality
  • Roll, hang, carry, and use it like a tablet anywhere
  • Enjoy various OTT services and a wide selection of live and on-demand content on LG Channels
  • Personalize your space with Mood Maker's themes
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (LG Sheild)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG StanbyME 2 Max?

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a 32-inch screen shows a ferris wheel image, where the larger display enhances scale and visual clarity for a more immersive viewing experience.

'Bigger 32-inch screen

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring 4K UHD, shows a woman in colorful clothing holding flowers walking past a purple street wall, highlighting sharp and detailed resolution.

Sharp & Detailed 4K UHD

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen styled as a wall-mounted display in a modern living room, showing a nature scene above a sofa and a wooden table, highlighting a detachable and super portable screen.

Detachable & Super Portable Screen

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Various OTT Services displays streaming app interfaces like Netflix and YouTube on and around the screen, representing access to diverse contents including dramas, movies, and music.

Various OTT Services

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen displays an LG Shield security graphic with glowing lock, shield, and user icons on a dark gradient background, highlighting built-in protection features.

Secured by LG Shield

Go bigger. Go anywhere. Go Max.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with expanded 32-inch display from 27 inches presents a zoomed-out landscape and seamlessly demonstrates use across display, interactive gaming, and clock modes for flexible daily use.

Super portable screen, now larger

32-inch Screen

Bigger size, deeper immersion with 32-inch screen

The new StanbyME 2 Max now comes in 32 inches, giving you more space and immersion for everything you love to watch

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a 32-inch screen shows a ferris wheel image, where the larger display enhances scale and visual clarity for a more immersive viewing experience in an indoor setting.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with a 32-inch screen shows a ferris wheel image, where the larger display enhances scale and visual clarity for a more immersive viewing experience in an indoor setting.

Roll & Carry

Use it your way, anytime, anywhere

Explore different ways to watch with a larger screen that makes every moment more immersive. Move it with the adjustable stand, detach it to hang, or use it like a tablet.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Roll & Carry design stands by a window in a compact, white-toned room displaying a clock screen, highlighting flexible placement and easy mobility for versatile use.

All the content you love, wherever you go 

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring Roll & Carry design, is shown in a collage across indoor and outdoor spaces, illustrating flexible placement and versatile viewing setups for immersive entertainment anywhere.

Bring relaxation into your space

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen is displayed in two cozy room settings, bringing relaxation into your space with effortless mobility, flexible placement, and seamless use

From work to the kitchen, always by your side1)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Roll & Carry design is shown in three scenarios including a vertical dual monitor setup, a kitchen recipe guide, and a video display, illustrating flexible use from work to kitchen.

Maximize ways to style your space

Mood Maker

Find a theme that feels like you

Express your style with themes like Clock, Poster, Window, Relaxing and Music Turntable.2)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen as a Mood Maker showcases diverse content including a vintage turntable, ocean view, and clock faces, transforming into a window, poster, relaxing visuals, music playback, or clock.

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with LG Gallery+ displays the spiral galaxy artwork “Big, Beautiful and Blue” provided by WindowSight on screen, offering curated art that personalizes the space with a gallery-like presence.

More entertainment, more fun on your screen

Let's Draw with Generative AI

Add artistic style to your drawings

Use generative AI options in the Let's Draw app to transform your drawings into a variety of art styles, such as illustrations, cartoons, and characters. 5)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen featuring ‘Let’s Draw’ uses Generative AI options to transform a simple drawing into various art styles, including illustrations, cartoons, and character designs.

Interactive Board Games

Enjoy board games together

Challenge your friends with downloadable titles, such as Memory Game, Billion Marbles, Spot the Difference, Chess, and more. Play together directly on the touch screen and enjoy endless fun without external devices.6)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Interactive Board Games shows users playing Memory Game and Spot the Difference on screen while seated on the floor or at a table, enabling enabling device-free gameplay.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Interactive Board Games shows users playing Memory Game and Spot the Difference on screen while seated on the floor or at a table, enabling enabling device-free gameplay.

Various OTT Services

OTT content, now more immersive

From dramas to movies to music playlists, OTT entertainment feels more engaging on a bigger screen.7)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Various OTT Services displays streaming app interfaces like Netflix and YouTube on and around the screen, representing access to diverse content including dramas, movies, and music.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Various OTT Services displays streaming app interfaces like Netflix and YouTube on and around the screen, representing access to diverse content including dramas, movies, and music.

AI-enhanced picture and sound with 4K UHD clarity

4K UHD

Every detail, clearly defined with 4K UHD

The UHD display combines high pixel density with clear, precise detail for a picture that looks crisp and refined.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring 4K UHD, shows a woman in colorful clothing holding flowers walking past a purple street wall, highlighting AI-enhanced clarity and refined visual detail.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring 4K UHD, shows a woman in colorful clothing holding flowers walking past a purple street wall, highlighting AI-enhanced clarity and refined visual detail.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color.8)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

AI Super Upscaling

4K Upscaling refines every frame for stunning visual quality

AI Super Upscaling refines image quality up to 4K and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ensures balanced brightness and detail for each object in every frame.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Super Upscaling shows a split image of a flying turtle with objects on its shell, with one side blurred and the other clear, demonstrating enhanced clarity and refined 4K-level detail.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Super Upscaling shows a split image of a flying turtle with objects on its shell, with one side blurred and the other clear, demonstrating enhanced clarity and refined 4K-level detail.

AI Sound Pro

Immersive and room-filling virtual 11.1.2 channel sound

Get a more immersive surround sound experience with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI Sound Pro refines sound quality to deliver multi-dimensional audio, heightening your senses through deeper immersion.9)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Sound Pro shows an orchestra scene in a plant-filled, dark cozy room, with sound waves extending toward a person reading on a sofa, illustrating immersive, room-filling audio.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with AI Sound Pro shows an orchestra scene in a plant-filled, dark cozy room, with sound waves extending toward a person reading on a sofa, illustrating immersive, room-filling audio.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Create your own cinema with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Enjoy thrilling audio-visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With your screen's side-firing speakers, have a theatre-like experience from the comfort of your home.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos shows a man watching a cinematic dragon battle in a dark room, where lifelike visuals and immersive sound create a theater-like experience at home.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos shows a man watching a cinematic dragon battle in a dark room, where lifelike visuals and immersive sound create a theater-like experience at home.

Easy to use, ready for every day

Full Touch Screen

Interactive content at your fingertips

The built-in 32-inch touch screen makes it easy and convenient to use, providing more ways to enjoy your screen. Draw, explore educational content, game and bring all your ideas to life with a touch.10)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring a 32-inch Full Touch Screen, enables interactive content like drawing, games, and on-screen exploration, highlighting intuitive touch control and seamless content engagement.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring a 32-inch Full Touch Screen, enables interactive content like drawing, games, and on-screen exploration, highlighting intuitive touch control and seamless content engagement.

Built-in Battery

Upgraded for over four hours of long-lasting performance

Take the screen everywhere with improved battery power. A single charge delivers over four hours of wireless playback.11)

USB-C Cable

Charge your screen the convenient way

Easily connect your screen to other devices and charge it simultaneously using the newly added dual USB-C ports.12)

Mirroring & Connectivity

Ready for connecting and mirroring

Connect external devices through built-in USB and HDMI, or mirror content from compatible mobile devices and laptops to enjoy more on a larger screen.13)

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring Mirroring & Connectivity, displays meeting materials from a laptop via HDMI and mirrors a movie scene, with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home logos shown above.

LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen, featuring Mirroring & Connectivity, displays meeting materials from a laptop via HDMI and mirrors a movie scene, with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home logos shown above.

Far-Field Voice Recognition

Hears you from across the room

StanbyME 2 Max can recognize your voice even from a distance. Just say "Hi LG" and it will begin listening to your requests from afar.14)

Simple Magnetic Remote

Snaps on, stays put

Never lose your remote again! Mount the remote control magnetically to the frame to store it conveniently for next time.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specification and features vary by region, model, size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service

*Video shows One Click Stand accessory, Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory; accessories not included, available to purchase separately.

1)*Only the 32-inch versions of the One Click Stand and Strap accessories are compatible with this model.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.  

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG, and consider both the wall material and the product's weight during installation; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.N249

 

2)*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.  

 

3)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.  

 

5)*Touch pen is not included. No dedicated touch pen for StanbyME 2 Max.  

*Please ensure compatibility with third-party touch pens before purchase.

 

6)*App availability may vary by region. Subscription may be required for certain apps.  

 

7)*Requires the same network (Wi-Fi) connection.

*LG StanbyME 2 Max is a display that operates on LG webOS. While it offers portability similar to tablet, it is product that uses a TV-based operating system.  

*App availability may vary by region. Some apps and OTT services may require a separate subscription and purchase.

 

8)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.  

 

9)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

10)*App availability may vary by region. Some apps may require a separate subscription.  

 

11)*Up to over 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 100W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD. Supports faster charging when connected to a 140W PD 3.1 adapter.

*This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.  

 

12)*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.

*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.  

*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.

*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

 

13)*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.  

 

14)*This feature is available after enabling the product’s direct voice recognition function and agreeing to provide personal information.  

*Voice recognition performance may vary depending on the surrounding environment. The effective recognition range can differ based on factors such as distance, background noise, and usage conditions.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 120

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Side Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes (requires dedicated speakers)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    1ea (supports eARC)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    4ea (v 2.0 3ea / 5V power only 1ea)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    724 x 421 x 28.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    - x -

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    5.6

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    420 x 420

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    724 x 1308 x 420

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    23.8

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    20.3

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1320 x 189 x 520

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4.5 Hours)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Mini Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • One-Click Stand

    Yes

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