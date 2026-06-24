32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026

1)*Only the 32-inch versions of the One Click Stand and Strap accessories are compatible with this model.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG, and consider both the wall material and the product's weight during installation; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.N249

2)*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.

3)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

5)*Touch pen is not included. No dedicated touch pen for StanbyME 2 Max.

*Please ensure compatibility with third-party touch pens before purchase.

6)*App availability may vary by region. Subscription may be required for certain apps.

7)*Requires the same network (Wi-Fi) connection.

*LG StanbyME 2 Max is a display that operates on LG webOS. While it offers portability similar to tablet, it is product that uses a TV-based operating system.

*App availability may vary by region. Some apps and OTT services may require a separate subscription and purchase.

8)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

9)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

10)*App availability may vary by region. Some apps may require a separate subscription.

11)*Up to over 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 100W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD. Supports faster charging when connected to a 140W PD 3.1 adapter.

*This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.

12)*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.

*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.

*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.

*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

13)*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.

14)*This feature is available after enabling the product’s direct voice recognition function and agreeing to provide personal information.

*Voice recognition performance may vary depending on the surrounding environment. The effective recognition range can differ based on factors such as distance, background noise, and usage conditions.