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32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026
32 inch LG StanbyME 2 Max LX6 Movable Screen 2026
32LX6BDGA
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Key Features
- Deeper immersion on a bigger 32-inch screen
- 4K UHD meets AI Super Upscaling for enhanced picture quality
- Roll, hang, carry, and use it like a tablet anywhere
- Enjoy various OTT services and a wide selection of live and on-demand content on LG Channels
- Personalize your space with Mood Maker's themes
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Why LG StanbyME 2 Max?
'Bigger 32-inch screen
Sharp & Detailed 4K UHD
Detachable & Super Portable Screen
Various OTT Services
Secured by LG Shield
Go bigger. Go anywhere. Go Max.
Super portable screen, now larger
32-inch Screen
Bigger size, deeper immersion with 32-inch screen
The new StanbyME 2 Max now comes in 32 inches, giving you more space and immersion for everything you love to watch
Roll & Carry
Use it your way, anytime, anywhere
Explore different ways to watch with a larger screen that makes every moment more immersive. Move it with the adjustable stand, detach it to hang, or use it like a tablet.
All the content you love, wherever you go
Bring relaxation into your space
From work to the kitchen, always by your side1)
Maximize ways to style your space
Mood Maker
Find a theme that feels like you
Express your style with themes like Clock, Poster, Window, Relaxing and Music Turntable.2)
LG Gallery+
Style your space with a variety of content to choose from
LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.
More entertainment, more fun on your screen
Let's Draw with Generative AI
Add artistic style to your drawings
Use generative AI options in the Let's Draw app to transform your drawings into a variety of art styles, such as illustrations, cartoons, and characters. 5)
Interactive Board Games
Enjoy board games together
Challenge your friends with downloadable titles, such as Memory Game, Billion Marbles, Spot the Difference, Chess, and more. Play together directly on the touch screen and enjoy endless fun without external devices.6)
Various OTT Services
OTT content, now more immersive
From dramas to movies to music playlists, OTT entertainment feels more engaging on a bigger screen.7)
AI-enhanced picture and sound with 4K UHD clarity
4K UHD
Every detail, clearly defined with 4K UHD
The UHD display combines high pixel density with clear, precise detail for a picture that looks crisp and refined.
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance
Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color.8)
AI Super Upscaling
4K Upscaling refines every frame for stunning visual quality
AI Super Upscaling refines image quality up to 4K and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ensures balanced brightness and detail for each object in every frame.
AI Sound Pro
Immersive and room-filling virtual 11.1.2 channel sound
Get a more immersive surround sound experience with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI Sound Pro refines sound quality to deliver multi-dimensional audio, heightening your senses through deeper immersion.9)
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
Create your own cinema with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
Enjoy thrilling audio-visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With your screen's side-firing speakers, have a theatre-like experience from the comfort of your home.
Easy to use, ready for every day
Full Touch Screen
Interactive content at your fingertips
The built-in 32-inch touch screen makes it easy and convenient to use, providing more ways to enjoy your screen. Draw, explore educational content, game and bring all your ideas to life with a touch.10)
Built-in Battery
Upgraded for over four hours of long-lasting performance
Take the screen everywhere with improved battery power. A single charge delivers over four hours of wireless playback.11)
USB-C Cable
Charge your screen the convenient way
Easily connect your screen to other devices and charge it simultaneously using the newly added dual USB-C ports.12)
Mirroring & Connectivity
Ready for connecting and mirroring
Connect external devices through built-in USB and HDMI, or mirror content from compatible mobile devices and laptops to enjoy more on a larger screen.13)
Far-Field Voice Recognition
Hears you from across the room
StanbyME 2 Max can recognize your voice even from a distance. Just say "Hi LG" and it will begin listening to your requests from afar.14)
Simple Magnetic Remote
Snaps on, stays put
Never lose your remote again! Mount the remote control magnetically to the frame to store it conveniently for next time.
Disclaimer
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*Specification and features vary by region, model, size.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.
*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service
*Video shows One Click Stand accessory, Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory; accessories not included, available to purchase separately.
1)*Only the 32-inch versions of the One Click Stand and Strap accessories are compatible with this model.
*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.
*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.
*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.
*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).
*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG, and consider both the wall material and the product's weight during installation; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.
*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.N249
2)*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.
3)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.
5)*Touch pen is not included. No dedicated touch pen for StanbyME 2 Max.
*Please ensure compatibility with third-party touch pens before purchase.
6)*App availability may vary by region. Subscription may be required for certain apps.
7)*Requires the same network (Wi-Fi) connection.
*LG StanbyME 2 Max is a display that operates on LG webOS. While it offers portability similar to tablet, it is product that uses a TV-based operating system.
*App availability may vary by region. Some apps and OTT services may require a separate subscription and purchase.
8)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.
9)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
10)*App availability may vary by region. Some apps may require a separate subscription.
11)*Up to over 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 100W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD. Supports faster charging when connected to a 140W PD 3.1 adapter.
*This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.
12)*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.
*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.
*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.
*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.
13)*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.
14)*This feature is available after enabling the product’s direct voice recognition function and agreeing to provide personal information.
*Voice recognition performance may vary depending on the surrounding environment. The effective recognition range can differ based on factors such as distance, background noise, and usage conditions.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Backlight Type
Edge
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI HDR Remastering
Yes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Brightness Control
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Picture Mode
9 modes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
Motion Booster
Motion Booster 120
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 26
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
LG Shield
Yes
LG Gallery+
Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)
Home Hub
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
AI Voice ID
Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)
AI Picture/Sound Wizard
Yes
AI Magic Remote
Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)
AI Chatbot
Yes
AUDIO
Audio Output
10W
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Adaptive Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)
AI Object Remastering
Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)
AI Sound
Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes (requires dedicated speakers)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Input
1ea (supports eARC)
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 1)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB Input
4ea (v 2.0 3ea / 5V power only 1ea)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
724 x 421 x 28.5
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
- x -
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
5.6
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
420 x 420
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
724 x 1308 x 420
Packaging Weight (kg)
23.8
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
20.3
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1320 x 189 x 520
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz, Battery Built-in (4.5 Hours)
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Mini Remote
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
One-Click Stand
Yes
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