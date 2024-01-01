We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43'' LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size (in)
43
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Local Dimming
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema,Game,Soccer(India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Audio output
20W L/R : 10*2
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Remote App
Yes
-
Network File Browser(DLNA)
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB support
DivX HD, JPEG, JPS, MPO
SIDE I/O
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
2 / 1
REAR I/O
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
1(Component, H)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (H)
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1 (H)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Magic Remote
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg) w/stand
10.8
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
971 x 628 x 231
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
971 x 570 x 56.4
